Vegas Golden Knights vs. Tampa Bay Lightning: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/21/2021

Tuesday's NHL slate will see the Vegas Golden Knights (20-11-0) take on the Tampa Bay Lightning (19-6-4), starting at 10:00 PM ET at T-Mobile Arena. The Golden Knights are second in the Western Conference (40 points), and the Lightning are third in the Eastern Conference (42 points).

How to Watch Las Vegas vs. Tampa Bay

Game Day: Tuesday, December 21, 2021

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain

Arena: T-Mobile Arena

Betting Information for Las Vegas vs. Tampa Bay

Favorite Spread Total Golden Knights -1.5 5.5

Las Vegas and Tampa Bay Stats

The Golden Knights are fourth in the NHL in scoring (3.5 goals per game), and the Lightning are sixth defensively (2.6 against).

On average, the Lightning score 3.2 goals in a game (10th in NHL), and the Golden Knights allow three (19th).

In terms of goal differential, Las Vegas is +14 on the season (11th in league).

Tampa Bay has a +17 goal differential on the season, seventh in the NHL.

The Golden Knights have scored 14 power-play goals (successful on 18.4% of opportunities), and the Lightning have conceded 17 goals while short-handed (killing off 79.8% of penalties).

The Lightning have scored 16 power-play goals (on 18% of opportunities, 20th in NHL), and short-handed the Golden Knights have conceded 20 (killing off 77.5% of penalties, 24th in league).

Las Vegas Impact Players

Chandler Stephenson has been vital to Las Vegas this season, with 30 points in 30 games.

Reilly Smith is another of Las Vegas' offensive options, contributing 24 points (10 goals, 14 assists) to the team.

Alex Pietrangelo has 22 total points for Las Vegas, with five goals and 17 assists.

Robin Lehner has allowed 70 goals (2.9 per game) and recorded 668 saves (27.8 per game).

Laurent Brossoit has a .913 save percentage (22nd in the league). He has 211 saves (21.1 per game), and has given up 20 goals (2.0 per game).

Golden Knights Injuries: Evgenii Dadonov: Day To Day (Health Protocols), Nolan Patrick: Out (Undisclosed), Mark Stone: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Alec Martinez: Out (Upper Body), Alex Pietrangelo: Day To Day (Health Protocols), Jack Eichel: Out (Neck)

Tampa Bay Impact Players

Steven Stamkos' 13 goals and 21 assists in 28 games for Tampa Bay add up to 34 total points on the season.

Victor Hedman is a top offensive contributor for Tampa Bay with 30 total points this season. He has scored seven goals and added 23 assists in 29 games.

Alex Killorn is a crucial player on offense for Tampa Bay with nine goals and 15 assists.

Andrei Vasilevskiy has a .928 save percentage (eighth-best in the league), with 633 total saves (27.5 per game), allowing 49 goals (2.1 per game).

Brian Elliott has a .903 save percentage, making 159 total saves (26.5 per game) and allowing 17 goals (2.8 per game).

Lightning Injuries: Nikita Kucherov: Out (Lower body), Brayden Point: Out (Upper Body), Erik Cernak: Day To Day (Lower Body), Gemel Smith: Out (Lower body)

