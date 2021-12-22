Vegas Golden Knights vs. Tampa Bay Lightning: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/21/2021

Skip to main content
    •
    December 22, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Vegas Golden Knights vs. Tampa Bay Lightning: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 16, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos (91) celebrates with teammates after defeating the Ottawa Senators at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

    Dec 16, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos (91) celebrates with teammates after defeating the Ottawa Senators at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

    Tuesday's NHL slate will see the Vegas Golden Knights (20-11-0) take on the Tampa Bay Lightning (19-6-4), starting at 10:00 PM ET at T-Mobile Arena. The Golden Knights are second in the Western Conference (40 points), and the Lightning are third in the Eastern Conference (42 points).

    How to Watch Las Vegas vs. Tampa Bay

    • Game Day: Tuesday, December 21, 2021
    • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
    • TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
    • Arena: T-Mobile Arena
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Betting Information for Las Vegas vs. Tampa Bay

    Golden Knights vs Lightning Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Golden Knights

    -1.5

    5.5

    Las Vegas and Tampa Bay Stats

    • The Golden Knights are fourth in the NHL in scoring (3.5 goals per game), and the Lightning are sixth defensively (2.6 against).
    • On average, the Lightning score 3.2 goals in a game (10th in NHL), and the Golden Knights allow three (19th).
    • In terms of goal differential, Las Vegas is +14 on the season (11th in league).
    • Tampa Bay has a +17 goal differential on the season, seventh in the NHL.
    • The Golden Knights have scored 14 power-play goals (successful on 18.4% of opportunities), and the Lightning have conceded 17 goals while short-handed (killing off 79.8% of penalties).
    • The Lightning have scored 16 power-play goals (on 18% of opportunities, 20th in NHL), and short-handed the Golden Knights have conceded 20 (killing off 77.5% of penalties, 24th in league).

    Las Vegas Impact Players

    • Chandler Stephenson has been vital to Las Vegas this season, with 30 points in 30 games.
    • Reilly Smith is another of Las Vegas' offensive options, contributing 24 points (10 goals, 14 assists) to the team.
    • Alex Pietrangelo has 22 total points for Las Vegas, with five goals and 17 assists.
    • Robin Lehner has allowed 70 goals (2.9 per game) and recorded 668 saves (27.8 per game).
    • Laurent Brossoit has a .913 save percentage (22nd in the league). He has 211 saves (21.1 per game), and has given up 20 goals (2.0 per game).

    Golden Knights Injuries: Evgenii Dadonov: Day To Day (Health Protocols), Nolan Patrick: Out (Undisclosed), Mark Stone: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Alec Martinez: Out (Upper Body), Alex Pietrangelo: Day To Day (Health Protocols), Jack Eichel: Out (Neck)

    Tampa Bay Impact Players

    • Steven Stamkos' 13 goals and 21 assists in 28 games for Tampa Bay add up to 34 total points on the season.
    • Victor Hedman is a top offensive contributor for Tampa Bay with 30 total points this season. He has scored seven goals and added 23 assists in 29 games.
    • Alex Killorn is a crucial player on offense for Tampa Bay with nine goals and 15 assists.
    • Andrei Vasilevskiy has a .928 save percentage (eighth-best in the league), with 633 total saves (27.5 per game), allowing 49 goals (2.1 per game).
    • Brian Elliott has a .903 save percentage, making 159 total saves (26.5 per game) and allowing 17 goals (2.8 per game).

    Lightning Injuries: Nikita Kucherov: Out (Lower body), Brayden Point: Out (Upper Body), Erik Cernak: Day To Day (Lower Body), Gemel Smith: Out (Lower body)

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    21
    2021

    Tampa Bay Lightning at Vegas Golden Knights

    TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
    Time
    10:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Dec 16, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos (91) celebrates with teammates after defeating the Ottawa Senators at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    Vegas Golden Knights vs. Tampa Bay Lightning: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/21/2021

    51 seconds ago
    Dec 17, 2021; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers defenseman Adam Fox (23) skates with the puck against Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) during overtime at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/21/2021

    51 seconds ago
    golden knights
    NHL

    How to Watch Lightning at Golden Knights

    11 minutes ago
    Dec 15, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (left) talks with Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (right) after the game at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/21/2021

    30 minutes ago
    Dec 12, 2021; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) is defended by Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) and forward Anthony Edwards (1) during the second half at Moda Center. The Minnesota Timberwolves won 116-111. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Dallas Mavericks vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/21/2021

    30 minutes ago
    Dec 17, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) and Milwaukee Bucks guard Grayson Allen (7) fight for a rebound in the first quarter at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Portland Trail Blazers vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/21/2021

    1 hour ago
    Dec 17, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard George Hill (3) is defended by New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (17) in the second half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    New Orleans Pelicans vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/21/2021

    1 hour ago
    Dec 17, 2020; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks guard LJ Figueroa (30) drives to the basket as San Francisco Dons forward Dzmitry Ryuny (22), Taavi Jurkatamm (34) and guard Jamaree Bouyea (1) look on during the second half at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Pepperdine at Oregon

    1 hour ago
    Colorado Oklahoma State Women's Basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Kansas at Colorado

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy