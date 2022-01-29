Skip to main content

How to Watch Vegas Golden Knights vs. Tampa Bay Lightning: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 20, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) skates around Montreal Canadiens left wing Jonathan Drouin (92) during the second period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

NHL play on Saturday includes the Tampa Bay Lightning (28-10-5) hosting the Vegas Golden Knights (25-15-3) at Amalie Arena, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Lightning rank second in the Eastern Conference with 61 points and the Golden Knights are fifth in the Western Conference with 53 points.

How to Watch Tampa Bay vs. Las Vegas

Betting Information for Tampa Bay vs. Las Vegas

Tampa Bay and Las Vegas Stats

Las Vegas Impact Players

  • Chandler Stephenson's 38 points are pivotal for Las Vegas. He has 12 goals and 26 assists in 43 games.
  • Shea Theodore has amassed 30 points this season, with eight goals and 22 assists.
  • Jonathan Marchessault has netted 19 goals on the season, adding 11 assists.
  • Laurent Brossoit has 323 saves while allowing 37 goals (2.9 goals against average) with an .897 save percentage (42nd in the league).

Golden Knights Injuries: Adam Brooks: Out (Undisclosed), Alec Martinez: Out (Upper Body/Health and Safety Protocols), Jack Eichel: Out (Neck)

Tampa Bay Impact Players

  • Steven Stamkos is Tampa Bay's leading contributor with 50 points. He has 20 goals and 30 assists this season.
  • Victor Hedman has 44 points (1.0 per game), scoring nine goals and adding 35 assists.
  • Alex Killorn has scored 13 goals and added 26 assists through 44 games for Tampa Bay.
  • Andrei Vasilevskiy has allowed 75 goals (2.26 goals against average) and recorded 881 saves.

Lightning Injuries: Erik Cernak: Out (Lower-body), Zach Bogosian: Out (Lower body), Nikita Kucherov: Out (Health and Safety Protocols)

How To Watch

January
29
2022

Vegas Golden Knights at Tampa Bay Lightning

TV CHANNEL: NHL Network
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
