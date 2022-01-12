Vegas Golden Knights vs. Toronto Maple Leafs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/11/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Vegas Golden Knights vs. Toronto Maple Leafs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 6, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; New York Rangers goaltender Alexandar Georgiev (40) makes a save as Vegas Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) looks for the rebound during the third period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

The Toronto Maple Leafs (22-8-3) visit the Vegas Golden Knights (23-14-1) during Tuesday's NHL slate, starting at 10:00 PM ET at T-Mobile Arena. The Maple Leafs are sixth (with 47 points) in the Eastern Conference and the Golden Knights are third (47 points) in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Las Vegas vs. Toronto

  • Game Day: Tuesday, January 11, 2022
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
  • Arena: T-Mobile Arena
Betting Information for Toronto vs. Las Vegas

Maple Leafs vs Golden Knights Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Maple Leafs

-1.5

6

Toronto and Las Vegas Stats

  • The Maple Leafs are sixth in the NHL in goals scored per game (3.4), and the Golden Knights are 18th in goals allowed (3.0).
  • The Golden Knights are fourth in the league in scoring (3.5 goals per game), and the Maple Leafs are second on defense (2.5 against).
  • Toronto is third in the league in terms of goal differential, at +30.
  • Las Vegas is ninth in the league in terms of goal differential, at +19.
  • The Golden Knights have conceded 23 power-play goals (24th in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Maple Leafs have scored 29 power-play goals (first in power-play percentage).
  • The Golden Knights have scored 18 power-play goals (18th in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Maple Leafs have conceded 15 while short-handed (fifth in penalty-kill percentage).

Toronto Impact Players

  • One of Toronto's top offensive players this season is Auston Matthews, who has scored 36 points in 30 games (22 goals and 14 assists).
  • William Nylander has 35 points (1.1 per game), scoring 15 goals and adding 20 assists.
  • John Tavares has 34 total points for Toronto, with 14 goals and 20 assists.
  • Jack Campbell concedes 1.9 goals per game and racks up 28.2 saves per outing.

Maple Leafs Injuries: Mitch Marner: Out (Health and Safety Protocols), Pierre Engvall: Out (Health and Safety Protocols)

Las Vegas Impact Players

  • Chandler Stephenson's 10 goals and 25 assists in 37 games for Las Vegas add up to 35 total points on the season.
  • Reilly Smith has posted 28 total points (0.7 per game) this campaign. He has 11 goals and 17 assists.
  • Jonathan Marchessault is a top player on offense for Las Vegas with 18 goals and eight assists.
  • Robin Lehner has played 26 games this season, conceding 73 goals (2.8 per game) with 705 saves (27.1 per game) and a .906 save percentage (31st in the league).
  • Laurent Brossoit has a .900 save percentage, recording 297 total saves (21.2 per game) and conceding 33 goals (2.4 per game).

Golden Knights Injuries: Max Pacioretty: Out (Wrist), Alec Martinez: Out (Upper Body), Jack Eichel: Out (Neck)

How To Watch

January
11
2022

Toronto Maple Leafs at Vegas Golden Knights

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Time
10:00
PM/EST
