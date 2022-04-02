Vegas Golden Knights vs. Vancouver Canucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/3/2022

How to Watch Vegas Golden Knights vs. Vancouver Canucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 30, 2022; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Vancouver Canucks forwards J.T. Miller (9) and Elias Pettersson (40) and defenseman Travis Dermott (24) celebrate Pettersson s goal against the St. Louis Blues in the third period at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports

The Vancouver Canucks (32-28-9) and the Vegas Golden Knights (37-28-4) meet in Vancouver, British Columbia on April 3, 2022 at Rogers Arena, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Canucks rank 11th while the Golden Knights are eighth in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Vancouver vs. Las Vegas

Game Day: Sunday, April 3, 2022

Sunday, April 3, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain

ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain Arena: Rogers Arena

Rogers Arena

Betting Information for Vancouver vs. Las Vegas

Favorite Moneyline Total Canucks -

Vancouver and Las Vegas Stats

The Canucks put up 2.8 goals per game (193 in 69 games), and the Golden Knights concede 3.0 (205 in 69).

The Golden Knights are 14th in the league in scoring (3.1 goals per game), and the Canucks are 10th defensively (2.8 against).

Vancouver has a -3 goal differential on the season, 17th in the league.

Las Vegas is 15th in the league in goal differential, at +10 (+0.1 per game).

The Canucks have scored 45 power-play goals (successful on 21.5% of opportunities), and the Golden Knights have conceded 39 goals while short-handed (killing off 78.7% of penalties).

The Canucks have conceded 53 goals while short-handed (32nd in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Golden Knights have scored 34 power-play goals (24th in power-play percentage).

Las Vegas Impact Players

Jonathan Marchessault's 26 goals and 29 assists in 64 games for Las Vegas add up to 55 total points on the season.

Chandler Stephenson has racked up 51 points this season, with 17 goals and 34 assists.

Las Vegas' Shea Theodore is among the leaders on the team with 39 total points (nine goals and 30 assists).

Robin Lehner has played 38 games this season, conceding 103 goals (2.8 goals against average) with 1027 saves and a .909 save percentage (26th in the league).

Golden Knights Injuries: Nicolas Hague: Day To Day (Lower Body), Laurent Brossoit: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Max Pacioretty: Out (Undisclosed), Reilly Smith: Out (Undisclosed), William Carrier: Day To Day (Lower Body), Mark Stone: Out (Upper body)

Vancouver Impact Players

One of Vancouver's top contributing offensive players this season is J.T. Miller, who has 81 points (28 goals, 53 assists) and plays an average of 20:58 per game.

Quinn Hughes has five goals and 48 assists to total 53 points (0.8 per game).

Elias Pettersson's season total of 49 points has come from 22 goals and 27 assists.

Thatcher Demko has conceded 142 goals (2.7 goals against average) and racked up 1548 saves with a .916 save percentage (13th in the league).

Canucks Injuries: Brandon Sutter: Out (Undisclosed), Matthew Highmore: Out (Upper Body), Jason Dickinson: Out (Undisclosed), Nils Hoglander: Out (Groin), Kyle Burroughs: Out (Ribs), Tucker Poolman: Out (Head)

Regional restrictions apply.