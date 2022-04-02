Vegas Golden Knights vs. Vancouver Canucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/3/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Vegas Golden Knights vs. Vancouver Canucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 30, 2022; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Vancouver Canucks forwards J.T. Miller (9) and Elias Pettersson (40) and defenseman Travis Dermott (24) celebrate Pettersson s goal against the St. Louis Blues in the third period at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports

The Vancouver Canucks (32-28-9) and the Vegas Golden Knights (37-28-4) meet in Vancouver, British Columbia on April 3, 2022 at Rogers Arena, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Canucks rank 11th while the Golden Knights are eighth in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Vancouver vs. Las Vegas

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 3, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
  • Arena: Rogers Arena
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Vancouver vs. Las Vegas

Canucks vs Golden Knights Betting Information

FavoriteMoneylineTotal

Canucks

-

Vancouver and Las Vegas Stats

  • The Canucks put up 2.8 goals per game (193 in 69 games), and the Golden Knights concede 3.0 (205 in 69).
  • The Golden Knights are 14th in the league in scoring (3.1 goals per game), and the Canucks are 10th defensively (2.8 against).
  • Vancouver has a -3 goal differential on the season, 17th in the league.
  • Las Vegas is 15th in the league in goal differential, at +10 (+0.1 per game).
  • The Canucks have scored 45 power-play goals (successful on 21.5% of opportunities), and the Golden Knights have conceded 39 goals while short-handed (killing off 78.7% of penalties).
  • The Canucks have conceded 53 goals while short-handed (32nd in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Golden Knights have scored 34 power-play goals (24th in power-play percentage).

Las Vegas Impact Players

  • Jonathan Marchessault's 26 goals and 29 assists in 64 games for Las Vegas add up to 55 total points on the season.
  • Chandler Stephenson has racked up 51 points this season, with 17 goals and 34 assists.
  • Las Vegas' Shea Theodore is among the leaders on the team with 39 total points (nine goals and 30 assists).
  • Robin Lehner has played 38 games this season, conceding 103 goals (2.8 goals against average) with 1027 saves and a .909 save percentage (26th in the league).

Golden Knights Injuries: Nicolas Hague: Day To Day (Lower Body), Laurent Brossoit: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Max Pacioretty: Out (Undisclosed), Reilly Smith: Out (Undisclosed), William Carrier: Day To Day (Lower Body), Mark Stone: Out (Upper body)

Vancouver Impact Players

  • One of Vancouver's top contributing offensive players this season is J.T. Miller, who has 81 points (28 goals, 53 assists) and plays an average of 20:58 per game.
  • Quinn Hughes has five goals and 48 assists to total 53 points (0.8 per game).
  • Elias Pettersson's season total of 49 points has come from 22 goals and 27 assists.
  • Thatcher Demko has conceded 142 goals (2.7 goals against average) and racked up 1548 saves with a .916 save percentage (13th in the league).

Canucks Injuries: Brandon Sutter: Out (Undisclosed), Matthew Highmore: Out (Upper Body), Jason Dickinson: Out (Undisclosed), Nils Hoglander: Out (Groin), Kyle Burroughs: Out (Ribs), Tucker Poolman: Out (Head)

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
3
2022

Vegas Golden Knights at Vancouver Canucks

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

