Vegas Golden Knights vs. Vancouver Canucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/6/2022

How to Watch Vegas Golden Knights vs. Vancouver Canucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The NHL slate on Wednesday includes a matchup between the Vegas Golden Knights (39-28-4) and the Vancouver Canucks (32-28-10), starting at 10:00 PM ET at T-Mobile Arena. The Golden Knights rank eighth with 82 points and the Canucks are 11th with 74 points in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Las Vegas vs. Vancouver

Game Day: Wednesday, April 6, 2022

Wednesday, April 6, 2022 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain

ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain Arena: T-Mobile Arena

Betting Information for Las Vegas vs. Vancouver

Favorite Moneyline Total Golden Knights -

Las Vegas and Vancouver Stats

On average, the Golden Knights post 3.1 goals in a game (14th in NHL), and the Canucks allow 2.8 (10th).

The Canucks are scoring 2.8 goals per game (22nd in league), and the Golden Knights concede 2.9 (15th).

Las Vegas is 15th in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at +14.

Vancouver is -4 overall in terms of goals this season, 19th in the NHL.

On the power play, the Golden Knights have scored 34 goals (on 18.4% of opportunities, 24th in NHL), and short-handed the Canucks have conceded 53 (killing off 72.8% of penalties, 31st in league).

The Canucks have scored 46 power-play goals (successful on 21.7% of opportunities), and the Golden Knights have conceded 40 goals while short-handed (killing off 78.7% of penalties).

Las Vegas Impact Players

Jonathan Marchessault has been a major player for Las Vegas this season, with 58 points in 65 games.

Chandler Stephenson is another of Las Vegas' offensive options, contributing 54 points (17 goals, 37 assists) to the team.

Shea Theodore has 11 goals and 30 assists for Las Vegas.

Robin Lehner has a goals against average of 2.8, and a .910 save percentage (24th in the league).

Golden Knights Injuries: Nicolas Hague: Out (Lower Body), Laurent Brossoit: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Max Pacioretty: Out (Undisclosed), Reilly Smith: Out (Undisclosed), William Carrier: Day To Day (Lower Body), Mark Stone: Out (Upper body)

Vancouver Impact Players

J.T. Miller's 29 goals and 53 assists in 68 games for Vancouver add up to 82 total points on the season.

Quinn Hughes has collected 53 points this season, with five goals and 48 assists.

Elias Pettersson has netted 22 goals on the season, adding 27 assists.

Thatcher Demko has a .916 save percentage (13th in the league), with 1575 total saves, allowing 145 goals (2.7 goals against average).

Canucks Injuries: Brandon Sutter: Out (Undisclosed), Matthew Highmore: Out (Upper Body), Nils Hoglander: Out (Groin), Kyle Burroughs: Out (Ribs)

Regional restrictions apply.