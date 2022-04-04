Vegas Golden Knights vs. Vancouver Canucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/6/2022

How to Watch Vegas Golden Knights vs. Vancouver Canucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The NHL slate on Wednesday includes a matchup between the Vegas Golden Knights (39-28-4) and the Vancouver Canucks (32-28-10), starting at 10:00 PM ET at T-Mobile Arena. The Golden Knights rank eighth with 82 points and the Canucks are 11th with 74 points in the Western Conference.
How to Watch Las Vegas vs. Vancouver
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 6, 2022
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
- Arena: T-Mobile Arena
Las Vegas and Vancouver Stats
- On average, the Golden Knights post 3.1 goals in a game (14th in NHL), and the Canucks allow 2.8 (10th).
- The Canucks are scoring 2.8 goals per game (22nd in league), and the Golden Knights concede 2.9 (15th).
- Las Vegas is 15th in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at +14.
- Vancouver is -4 overall in terms of goals this season, 19th in the NHL.
- On the power play, the Golden Knights have scored 34 goals (on 18.4% of opportunities, 24th in NHL), and short-handed the Canucks have conceded 53 (killing off 72.8% of penalties, 31st in league).
- The Canucks have scored 46 power-play goals (successful on 21.7% of opportunities), and the Golden Knights have conceded 40 goals while short-handed (killing off 78.7% of penalties).
Las Vegas Impact Players
- Jonathan Marchessault has been a major player for Las Vegas this season, with 58 points in 65 games.
- Chandler Stephenson is another of Las Vegas' offensive options, contributing 54 points (17 goals, 37 assists) to the team.
- Shea Theodore has 11 goals and 30 assists for Las Vegas.
- Robin Lehner has a goals against average of 2.8, and a .910 save percentage (24th in the league).
Golden Knights Injuries: Nicolas Hague: Out (Lower Body), Laurent Brossoit: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Max Pacioretty: Out (Undisclosed), Reilly Smith: Out (Undisclosed), William Carrier: Day To Day (Lower Body), Mark Stone: Out (Upper body)
Vancouver Impact Players
- J.T. Miller's 29 goals and 53 assists in 68 games for Vancouver add up to 82 total points on the season.
- Quinn Hughes has collected 53 points this season, with five goals and 48 assists.
- Elias Pettersson has netted 22 goals on the season, adding 27 assists.
- Thatcher Demko has a .916 save percentage (13th in the league), with 1575 total saves, allowing 145 goals (2.7 goals against average).
Canucks Injuries: Brandon Sutter: Out (Undisclosed), Matthew Highmore: Out (Upper Body), Nils Hoglander: Out (Groin), Kyle Burroughs: Out (Ribs)
