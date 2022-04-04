Vegas Golden Knights vs. Vancouver Canucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/6/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Vegas Golden Knights vs. Vancouver Canucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 1, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Las Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20), forward Evgenii Dadonov (63) and center Jack Eichel (9) celebrate a goal during the first period against the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports

The NHL slate on Wednesday includes a matchup between the Vegas Golden Knights (39-28-4) and the Vancouver Canucks (32-28-10), starting at 10:00 PM ET at T-Mobile Arena. The Golden Knights rank eighth with 82 points and the Canucks are 11th with 74 points in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Las Vegas vs. Vancouver

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 6, 2022
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
  • Arena: T-Mobile Arena
Betting Information for Las Vegas vs. Vancouver

Golden Knights vs Canucks Betting Information

FavoriteMoneylineTotal

Golden Knights

-

Las Vegas and Vancouver Stats

  • On average, the Golden Knights post 3.1 goals in a game (14th in NHL), and the Canucks allow 2.8 (10th).
  • The Canucks are scoring 2.8 goals per game (22nd in league), and the Golden Knights concede 2.9 (15th).
  • Las Vegas is 15th in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at +14.
  • Vancouver is -4 overall in terms of goals this season, 19th in the NHL.
  • On the power play, the Golden Knights have scored 34 goals (on 18.4% of opportunities, 24th in NHL), and short-handed the Canucks have conceded 53 (killing off 72.8% of penalties, 31st in league).
  • The Canucks have scored 46 power-play goals (successful on 21.7% of opportunities), and the Golden Knights have conceded 40 goals while short-handed (killing off 78.7% of penalties).

Las Vegas Impact Players

  • Jonathan Marchessault has been a major player for Las Vegas this season, with 58 points in 65 games.
  • Chandler Stephenson is another of Las Vegas' offensive options, contributing 54 points (17 goals, 37 assists) to the team.
  • Shea Theodore has 11 goals and 30 assists for Las Vegas.
  • Robin Lehner has a goals against average of 2.8, and a .910 save percentage (24th in the league).

Golden Knights Injuries: Nicolas Hague: Out (Lower Body), Laurent Brossoit: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Max Pacioretty: Out (Undisclosed), Reilly Smith: Out (Undisclosed), William Carrier: Day To Day (Lower Body), Mark Stone: Out (Upper body)

Vancouver Impact Players

  • J.T. Miller's 29 goals and 53 assists in 68 games for Vancouver add up to 82 total points on the season.
  • Quinn Hughes has collected 53 points this season, with five goals and 48 assists.
  • Elias Pettersson has netted 22 goals on the season, adding 27 assists.
  • Thatcher Demko has a .916 save percentage (13th in the league), with 1575 total saves, allowing 145 goals (2.7 goals against average).

Canucks Injuries: Brandon Sutter: Out (Undisclosed), Matthew Highmore: Out (Upper Body), Nils Hoglander: Out (Groin), Kyle Burroughs: Out (Ribs)

How To Watch

April
6
2022

Vancouver Canucks at Vegas Golden Knights

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Time
10:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
