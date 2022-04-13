How to Watch Vegas Golden Knights vs. Vancouver Canucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 6, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner (90) makes a save against Vancouver Canucks center J.T. Miller (9) during the first period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

The Vegas Golden Knights (40-29-4) and the Vancouver Canucks (35-28-10) meet in Vancouver, British Columbia on April 12, 2022 at Rogers Arena, starting at 10:00 PM ET. The Golden Knights rank ninth with 84 points and the Canucks are 11th with 80 points in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Vancouver vs. Las Vegas

Game Day: Tuesday, April 12, 2022

Tuesday, April 12, 2022 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain

ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain Arena: Rogers Arena

Rogers Arena

Las Vegas and Vancouver Stats

The Golden Knights are 14th in the NHL in scoring (3.2 goals per game), and the Canucks are ninth on defense (2.8 against).

On average, the Canucks post 2.9 goals in a game (20th in NHL), and the Golden Knights allow 3.0 (15th).

Las Vegas is +15 overall in terms of goals this season, 15th in the NHL.

Vancouver is 16th in the league in terms of goal differential, at +6.

The Canucks have conceded 54 power-play goals (31st in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Golden Knights have scored 34 power-play goals (24th in power-play percentage).

The Canucks have scored 50 power-play goals (on 22.3% of opportunities, 11th in NHL), and short-handed the Golden Knights have conceded 42 (killing off 78.1% of penalties, 20th in league).

Vancouver Impact Players

J.T. Miller's 85 points are pivotal for Vancouver. He has put up 29 goals and 56 assists in 71 games.

Elias Pettersson has totaled 56 total points (0.8 per game) this campaign. He has 25 goals and 31 assists.

Quinn Hughes is a key player on offense for Vancouver with five goals and 48 assists.

Thatcher Demko has played 58 games this season, conceding 148 goals (2.6 goals against average) with 1643 saves and a .917 save percentage (11th in the league).

Canucks Injuries: Brock Boeser: Day To Day (Arm), Brandon Sutter: Out (Undisclosed), Matthew Highmore: Out (Upper Body), Nils Hoglander: Out (Groin), Tanner Pearson: Out (Upper Body)

Las Vegas Impact Players

One of Las Vegas' top offensive players this season is Jonathan Marchessault, who has scored 59 points in 67 games (28 goals and 31 assists).

Chandler Stephenson is another of Las Vegas' offensive options, contributing 57 points (17 goals, 40 assists) to the team.

Shea Theodore has 42 total points for Las Vegas, with 11 goals and 31 assists.

Robin Lehner has conceded 111 goals (2.8 goals against average) and racked up 1109 saves with a .910 save percentage (24th in the league).

Golden Knights Injuries: Nicolas Hague: Out (Lower Body), Laurent Brossoit: Out (Undisclosed), Brett Howden: Out (Undisclosed), Reilly Smith: Out (Undisclosed), William Carrier: Out (Lower Body), Mark Stone: Out (Upper body)

Golden Knights Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 4/3/2022 Canucks W 3-2 Away -110 4/6/2022 Canucks L 5-1 Home -182 4/9/2022 Coyotes W 6-1 Home -427 4/12/2022 Canucks - Away -140 4/14/2022 Flames - Away - 4/16/2022 Oilers - Away - 4/18/2022 Devils - Home -

Canucks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 4/6/2022 Golden Knights W 5-1 Away +154 4/7/2022 Coyotes W 5-1 Away -171 4/9/2022 Sharks W 4-2 Home -151 4/12/2022 Golden Knights - Home +118 4/14/2022 Coyotes - Home - 4/18/2022 Stars - Home - 4/19/2022 Senators - Home -

