How to Watch Vegas Golden Knights vs. Vancouver Canucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 6, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner (90) makes a save against Vancouver Canucks center J.T. Miller (9) during the first period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

The Vegas Golden Knights (40-29-4) and the Vancouver Canucks (35-28-10) meet in Vancouver, British Columbia on April 12, 2022 at Rogers Arena, starting at 10:00 PM ET. The Golden Knights rank ninth with 84 points and the Canucks are 11th with 80 points in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Vancouver vs. Las Vegas

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 12, 2022
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
  • Arena: Rogers Arena
Las Vegas and Vancouver Stats

  • The Golden Knights are 14th in the NHL in scoring (3.2 goals per game), and the Canucks are ninth on defense (2.8 against).
  • On average, the Canucks post 2.9 goals in a game (20th in NHL), and the Golden Knights allow 3.0 (15th).
  • Las Vegas is +15 overall in terms of goals this season, 15th in the NHL.
  • Vancouver is 16th in the league in terms of goal differential, at +6.
  • The Canucks have conceded 54 power-play goals (31st in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Golden Knights have scored 34 power-play goals (24th in power-play percentage).
  • The Canucks have scored 50 power-play goals (on 22.3% of opportunities, 11th in NHL), and short-handed the Golden Knights have conceded 42 (killing off 78.1% of penalties, 20th in league).

Vancouver Impact Players

  • J.T. Miller's 85 points are pivotal for Vancouver. He has put up 29 goals and 56 assists in 71 games.
  • Elias Pettersson has totaled 56 total points (0.8 per game) this campaign. He has 25 goals and 31 assists.
  • Quinn Hughes is a key player on offense for Vancouver with five goals and 48 assists.
  • Thatcher Demko has played 58 games this season, conceding 148 goals (2.6 goals against average) with 1643 saves and a .917 save percentage (11th in the league).

Canucks Injuries: Brock Boeser: Day To Day (Arm), Brandon Sutter: Out (Undisclosed), Matthew Highmore: Out (Upper Body), Nils Hoglander: Out (Groin), Tanner Pearson: Out (Upper Body)

Las Vegas Impact Players

  • One of Las Vegas' top offensive players this season is Jonathan Marchessault, who has scored 59 points in 67 games (28 goals and 31 assists).
  • Chandler Stephenson is another of Las Vegas' offensive options, contributing 57 points (17 goals, 40 assists) to the team.
  • Shea Theodore has 42 total points for Las Vegas, with 11 goals and 31 assists.
  • Robin Lehner has conceded 111 goals (2.8 goals against average) and racked up 1109 saves with a .910 save percentage (24th in the league).

Golden Knights Injuries: Nicolas Hague: Out (Lower Body), Laurent Brossoit: Out (Undisclosed), Brett Howden: Out (Undisclosed), Reilly Smith: Out (Undisclosed), William Carrier: Out (Lower Body), Mark Stone: Out (Upper body)

Golden Knights Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/AwayMoneyline

4/3/2022

Canucks

W 3-2

Away

-110

4/6/2022

Canucks

L 5-1

Home

-182

4/9/2022

Coyotes

W 6-1

Home

-427

4/12/2022

Canucks

-

Away

-140

4/14/2022

Flames

-

Away

-

4/16/2022

Oilers

-

Away

-

4/18/2022

Devils

-

Home

-

Canucks Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/AwayMoneyline

4/6/2022

Golden Knights

W 5-1

Away

+154

4/7/2022

Coyotes

W 5-1

Away

-171

4/9/2022

Sharks

W 4-2

Home

-151

4/12/2022

Golden Knights

-

Home

+118

4/14/2022

Coyotes

-

Home

-

4/18/2022

Stars

-

Home

-

4/19/2022

Senators

-

Home

-

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
12
2022

Vegas Golden Knights at Vancouver Canucks

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Time
10:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
