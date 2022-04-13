How to Watch Vegas Golden Knights vs. Vancouver Canucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Vegas Golden Knights (40-29-4) and the Vancouver Canucks (35-28-10) meet in Vancouver, British Columbia on April 12, 2022 at Rogers Arena, starting at 10:00 PM ET. The Golden Knights rank ninth with 84 points and the Canucks are 11th with 80 points in the Western Conference.
How to Watch Vancouver vs. Las Vegas
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 12, 2022
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
- Arena: Rogers Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Las Vegas and Vancouver Stats
- The Golden Knights are 14th in the NHL in scoring (3.2 goals per game), and the Canucks are ninth on defense (2.8 against).
- On average, the Canucks post 2.9 goals in a game (20th in NHL), and the Golden Knights allow 3.0 (15th).
- Las Vegas is +15 overall in terms of goals this season, 15th in the NHL.
- Vancouver is 16th in the league in terms of goal differential, at +6.
- The Canucks have conceded 54 power-play goals (31st in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Golden Knights have scored 34 power-play goals (24th in power-play percentage).
- The Canucks have scored 50 power-play goals (on 22.3% of opportunities, 11th in NHL), and short-handed the Golden Knights have conceded 42 (killing off 78.1% of penalties, 20th in league).
Vancouver Impact Players
- J.T. Miller's 85 points are pivotal for Vancouver. He has put up 29 goals and 56 assists in 71 games.
- Elias Pettersson has totaled 56 total points (0.8 per game) this campaign. He has 25 goals and 31 assists.
- Quinn Hughes is a key player on offense for Vancouver with five goals and 48 assists.
- Thatcher Demko has played 58 games this season, conceding 148 goals (2.6 goals against average) with 1643 saves and a .917 save percentage (11th in the league).
Canucks Injuries: Brock Boeser: Day To Day (Arm), Brandon Sutter: Out (Undisclosed), Matthew Highmore: Out (Upper Body), Nils Hoglander: Out (Groin), Tanner Pearson: Out (Upper Body)
Las Vegas Impact Players
- One of Las Vegas' top offensive players this season is Jonathan Marchessault, who has scored 59 points in 67 games (28 goals and 31 assists).
- Chandler Stephenson is another of Las Vegas' offensive options, contributing 57 points (17 goals, 40 assists) to the team.
- Shea Theodore has 42 total points for Las Vegas, with 11 goals and 31 assists.
- Robin Lehner has conceded 111 goals (2.8 goals against average) and racked up 1109 saves with a .910 save percentage (24th in the league).
Golden Knights Injuries: Nicolas Hague: Out (Lower Body), Laurent Brossoit: Out (Undisclosed), Brett Howden: Out (Undisclosed), Reilly Smith: Out (Undisclosed), William Carrier: Out (Lower Body), Mark Stone: Out (Upper body)
Golden Knights Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
4/3/2022
Canucks
W 3-2
Away
-110
4/6/2022
Canucks
L 5-1
Home
-182
4/9/2022
Coyotes
W 6-1
Home
-427
4/12/2022
Canucks
-
Away
-140
4/14/2022
Flames
-
Away
-
4/16/2022
Oilers
-
Away
-
4/18/2022
Devils
-
Home
-
Canucks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
4/6/2022
Golden Knights
W 5-1
Away
+154
4/7/2022
Coyotes
W 5-1
Away
-171
4/9/2022
Sharks
W 4-2
Home
-151
4/12/2022
Golden Knights
-
Home
+118
4/14/2022
Coyotes
-
Home
-
4/18/2022
Stars
-
Home
-
4/19/2022
Senators
-
Home
-
