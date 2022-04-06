Vegas Golden Knights vs. Vancouver Canucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/6/2022

How to Watch Vegas Golden Knights vs. Vancouver Canucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 1, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Las Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20), forward Evgenii Dadonov (63) and center Jack Eichel (9) celebrate a goal during the first period against the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports

NHL play on Wednesday includes a meeting in Paradise, Nevada between the Vegas Golden Knights (39-28-4) and Vancouver Canucks (32-28-10) at T-Mobile Arena, starting at 10:00 PM ET. The Golden Knights are ninth in the Western Conference (82 points), while the Canucks are 11th in the Western Conference (74 points).

How to Watch Las Vegas vs. Vancouver

Game Day: Wednesday, April 6, 2022

Wednesday, April 6, 2022 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain

ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain Arena: T-Mobile Arena

Betting Information for Las Vegas vs. Vancouver

Favorite Moneyline Total Golden Knights -179 5.5

Las Vegas and Vancouver Stats

The Golden Knights score 3.1 goals per game (14th in league), and the Canucks concede 2.8 (10th).

The Canucks are scoring 2.8 goals per game (22nd in NHL), and the Golden Knights concede 2.9 (14th).

Las Vegas is 15th in the league in goal differential, at +14 (+0.2 per game).

Vancouver has a -4 goal differential on the season, 19th in the NHL.

On the power play, the Golden Knights have scored 34 goals (on 18.4% of opportunities, 24th in NHL), and short-handed the Canucks have conceded 53 (killing off 72.8% of penalties, 32nd in league).

The Golden Knights have conceded 40 goals while short-handed (killing off 78.7% of penalties), and the Canucks have scored 46 power-play goals (successful on 21.7% of opportunities).

Las Vegas Impact Players

Jonathan Marchessault is Las Vegas' leading contributor with 58 points. He has 28 goals and 30 assists this season.

Chandler Stephenson has racked up 54 points (0.8 per game), scoring 17 goals and adding 37 assists.

Shea Theodore has 41 total points for Las Vegas, with 11 goals and 30 assists.

Robin Lehner has conceded 105 goals (2.8 goals against average) and recorded 1054 saves with a .910 save percentage (23rd in the league).

Golden Knights Injuries: Nicolas Hague: Out (Lower Body), Laurent Brossoit: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Max Pacioretty: Out (Undisclosed), Reilly Smith: Out (Undisclosed), William Carrier: Day To Day (Lower Body), Mark Stone: Out (Upper body)

Vancouver Impact Players

J.T. Miller's 82 points are important for Vancouver. He has put up 29 goals and 53 assists in 68 games.

Quinn Hughes has racked up 53 total points (0.8 per game) this season. He has five goals and 48 assists.

Elias Pettersson has scored 22 goals on the season, chipping in 27 assists.

Thatcher Demko has a .916 save percentage (13th in the league). He has 1575 saves, and has allowed 145 goals (2.7 goals against average).

Canucks Injuries: Brock Boeser: Day To Day (Arm), Brandon Sutter: Out (Undisclosed), Matthew Highmore: Out (Upper Body), Nils Hoglander: Out (Groin), Kyle Burroughs: Out (Ribs)

