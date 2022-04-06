Vegas Golden Knights vs. Vancouver Canucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/6/2022

How to Watch Vegas Golden Knights vs. Vancouver Canucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
NHL play on Wednesday includes a meeting in Paradise, Nevada between the Vegas Golden Knights (39-28-4) and Vancouver Canucks (32-28-10) at T-Mobile Arena, starting at 10:00 PM ET. The Golden Knights are ninth in the Western Conference (82 points), while the Canucks are 11th in the Western Conference (74 points).
How to Watch Las Vegas vs. Vancouver
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 6, 2022
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
- Arena: T-Mobile Arena
- Arena: T-Mobile Arena
Betting Information for Las Vegas vs. Vancouver
|Favorite
|Moneyline
|Total
Golden Knights
-179
5.5
Las Vegas and Vancouver Stats
- The Golden Knights score 3.1 goals per game (14th in league), and the Canucks concede 2.8 (10th).
- The Canucks are scoring 2.8 goals per game (22nd in NHL), and the Golden Knights concede 2.9 (14th).
- Las Vegas is 15th in the league in goal differential, at +14 (+0.2 per game).
- Vancouver has a -4 goal differential on the season, 19th in the NHL.
- On the power play, the Golden Knights have scored 34 goals (on 18.4% of opportunities, 24th in NHL), and short-handed the Canucks have conceded 53 (killing off 72.8% of penalties, 32nd in league).
- The Golden Knights have conceded 40 goals while short-handed (killing off 78.7% of penalties), and the Canucks have scored 46 power-play goals (successful on 21.7% of opportunities).
Las Vegas Impact Players
- Jonathan Marchessault is Las Vegas' leading contributor with 58 points. He has 28 goals and 30 assists this season.
- Chandler Stephenson has racked up 54 points (0.8 per game), scoring 17 goals and adding 37 assists.
- Shea Theodore has 41 total points for Las Vegas, with 11 goals and 30 assists.
- Robin Lehner has conceded 105 goals (2.8 goals against average) and recorded 1054 saves with a .910 save percentage (23rd in the league).
Golden Knights Injuries: Nicolas Hague: Out (Lower Body), Laurent Brossoit: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Max Pacioretty: Out (Undisclosed), Reilly Smith: Out (Undisclosed), William Carrier: Day To Day (Lower Body), Mark Stone: Out (Upper body)
Vancouver Impact Players
- J.T. Miller's 82 points are important for Vancouver. He has put up 29 goals and 53 assists in 68 games.
- Quinn Hughes has racked up 53 total points (0.8 per game) this season. He has five goals and 48 assists.
- Elias Pettersson has scored 22 goals on the season, chipping in 27 assists.
- Thatcher Demko has a .916 save percentage (13th in the league). He has 1575 saves, and has allowed 145 goals (2.7 goals against average).
Canucks Injuries: Brock Boeser: Day To Day (Arm), Brandon Sutter: Out (Undisclosed), Matthew Highmore: Out (Upper Body), Nils Hoglander: Out (Groin), Kyle Burroughs: Out (Ribs)
