Vegas Golden Knights vs. Vancouver Canucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/6/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Vegas Golden Knights vs. Vancouver Canucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 1, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Las Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20), forward Evgenii Dadonov (63) and center Jack Eichel (9) celebrate a goal during the first period against the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports

Apr 1, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Las Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20), forward Evgenii Dadonov (63) and center Jack Eichel (9) celebrate a goal during the first period against the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports

NHL play on Wednesday includes a meeting in Paradise, Nevada between the Vegas Golden Knights (39-28-4) and Vancouver Canucks (32-28-10) at T-Mobile Arena, starting at 10:00 PM ET. The Golden Knights are ninth in the Western Conference (82 points), while the Canucks are 11th in the Western Conference (74 points).

How to Watch Las Vegas vs. Vancouver

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 6, 2022
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
  • Arena: T-Mobile Arena
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Las Vegas vs. Vancouver

Golden Knights vs Canucks Betting Information

FavoriteMoneylineTotal

Golden Knights

-179

5.5

Las Vegas and Vancouver Stats

  • The Golden Knights score 3.1 goals per game (14th in league), and the Canucks concede 2.8 (10th).
  • The Canucks are scoring 2.8 goals per game (22nd in NHL), and the Golden Knights concede 2.9 (14th).
  • Las Vegas is 15th in the league in goal differential, at +14 (+0.2 per game).
  • Vancouver has a -4 goal differential on the season, 19th in the NHL.
  • On the power play, the Golden Knights have scored 34 goals (on 18.4% of opportunities, 24th in NHL), and short-handed the Canucks have conceded 53 (killing off 72.8% of penalties, 32nd in league).
  • The Golden Knights have conceded 40 goals while short-handed (killing off 78.7% of penalties), and the Canucks have scored 46 power-play goals (successful on 21.7% of opportunities).

Las Vegas Impact Players

  • Jonathan Marchessault is Las Vegas' leading contributor with 58 points. He has 28 goals and 30 assists this season.
  • Chandler Stephenson has racked up 54 points (0.8 per game), scoring 17 goals and adding 37 assists.
  • Shea Theodore has 41 total points for Las Vegas, with 11 goals and 30 assists.
  • Robin Lehner has conceded 105 goals (2.8 goals against average) and recorded 1054 saves with a .910 save percentage (23rd in the league).

Golden Knights Injuries: Nicolas Hague: Out (Lower Body), Laurent Brossoit: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Max Pacioretty: Out (Undisclosed), Reilly Smith: Out (Undisclosed), William Carrier: Day To Day (Lower Body), Mark Stone: Out (Upper body)

Vancouver Impact Players

  • J.T. Miller's 82 points are important for Vancouver. He has put up 29 goals and 53 assists in 68 games.
  • Quinn Hughes has racked up 53 total points (0.8 per game) this season. He has five goals and 48 assists.
  • Elias Pettersson has scored 22 goals on the season, chipping in 27 assists.
  • Thatcher Demko has a .916 save percentage (13th in the league). He has 1575 saves, and has allowed 145 goals (2.7 goals against average).

Canucks Injuries: Brock Boeser: Day To Day (Arm), Brandon Sutter: Out (Undisclosed), Matthew Highmore: Out (Upper Body), Nils Hoglander: Out (Groin), Kyle Burroughs: Out (Ribs)

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
6
2022

Vancouver Canucks at Vegas Golden Knights

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Time
10:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_10462150
College Softball

How to Watch Sacramento State at Nevada in College Softball

By Phil Watson2 minutes ago
Mar 26, 2022; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Wild goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) makes a save against Columbus Blue Jackets left wing Patrik Laine (29) in overtime at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: David Berding-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/7/2022

By What's On TV Staff17 minutes ago
Apr 1, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Las Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20), forward Evgenii Dadonov (63) and center Jack Eichel (9) celebrate a goal during the first period against the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Vancouver Canucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/6/2022

By What's On TV Staff18 minutes ago
Apr 3, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Kraken center Yanni Gourde (37) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against the Dallas Stars during the third period at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

St. Louis Blues vs. Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/6/2022

By What's On TV Staff18 minutes ago
Apr 1, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant walks off the bench to cheer on his teammates as they lead Devin Booker (1) and the Phoenix Suns in the fourth quarter at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Joe Rondone-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Denver Nuggets vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/7/2022

By What's On TV Staff19 minutes ago
Apr 5, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves forward Anthony Edwards (1) fouls Washington Wizards forward Deni Avdija (9) in the second quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: David Berding-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/7/2022

By What's On TV Staff20 minutes ago
Mar 2, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons (1) shoots over Phoenix Suns guard Aaron Holiday (4) in the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/7/2022

By What's On TV Staff22 minutes ago
Mar 28, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) reaches out for the shot guarded by Denver Nuggets forward Will Barton (5) during the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Charlotte Hornets vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/7/2022

By What's On TV Staff25 minutes ago
Apr 3, 2022; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, left, forward Darius Bazley, center, and forward Luguentz Dort, right, watch as their teammates take on the Phoenix Suns during the second half at Paycom Center. Oklahoma City won 117-96. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Utah Jazz vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/6/2022

By What's On TV Staff28 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy