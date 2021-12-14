How to Watch Golden Knights at Bruins

Jonathan Marchessault and the Golden Knights play the first of two games this season against the Bruins and Brad Marchand.

Both Vegas and Boston rank No. 4 in their respective divisions. The Golden Knights are 16-11-0 this year. They are one of two teams that has not lost a single game in overtime yet. They are No. 6 in the Western Conference.

The Bruins have been a perennially good team. This year, they are 14-8-2 with 30 points. They are currently in the last playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. They are one point ahead of the Blue Jackets and the Red Wings, who are tied with 29 points. They are three points behind the Penguins.

How to Watch Vegas Golden Knights at Boston Bruins Today:



Game Date: Dec. 14, 2021

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain

Jonathan Marchessault leads the Knights in scoring with 11 goals and six assists on 70 shots on goal. Brad Marchand leads Boston with 11 goals as well, but he has 16 assists on only 61 shots on goal.

They will both be up against some talented goalkeepers. Vegas brings in Robin Lehner, who has 11 wins and a .904 save percentage. His only downside is letting in an average of 3.15 goals per game. Boston utilizes Linus Ullmark, who has seven wins and a .921 save percentage. He is letting in 2.56 goals per game.

This is the first of two meetings between these teams. With this being in Boston, it is more important for the Bruins to take home this victory.

