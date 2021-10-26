    • October 26, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Vegas Golden Knights at Colorado Avalanche: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Golden Knights look to snap their four-match losing streak when they face Western Conference rival Colorado on Tuesday night.
    Author:

    The Golden Knights and Avalanche enter their meeting Tuesday both in need of a win. Both teams entered the season as Western Conference favorites but have gotten off to slow starts.

    How to Watch Golden Knights at Avalanche:

    Match Date: Oct. 26, 2021

    Match Time: 8 p.m. ET

    TV: ESPN

    Live stream the Golden Knights at Avalanche match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Vegas (1-4-0) has lost its last four matches and has scored just six total goals in that span. The Golden Knights' potent offense has not rounded into form yet and it has led to their struggles. Their one win so far came 4–3 in their season opener against the Kraken.

    The Avalanche won their last match, a 4–3 shootout over the defending Stanley Cup champion Lightning with goals from Nathan MacKinnon, Gabriel Landeskog and Mikko Rantanen, but they have gone just 2-3-0 to start the season.

    Colorado started the season off with a 4–2 win against the Blackhawks but then lost its next three games. They had trouble defensively during that stretch, allowing 15 goals over the three contests.

    These two teams will look to get back on track starting with a win Tuesday night.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    26
    2021

    Vegas Golden Knights at Colorado Avalanche

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    8:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_17028117
    MLB

    How to Watch World Series Game 1: Atlanta Braves at Houston Astros

    3 minutes ago
    USATSI_17002570
    International Women's Soccer

    How to Watch International Friendly: South Korea at United States

    3 minutes ago
    USATSI_17026971
    NBA

    How to Watch Warriors at Thunder

    3 minutes ago
    USATSI_17024357
    NHL

    How to Watch Golden Knights at Avalanche

    3 minutes ago
    Soccer Ball
    College Soccer

    How to Watch Maryland at Penn State in Men's College Soccer

    3 minutes ago
    USATSI_16522199
    International Women's Soccer

    How to Watch International Friendly: Canada vs. New Zealand

    33 minutes ago
    Soccer Ball
    Women's College Soccer

    How to Watch LIU at Brown in Women's College Soccer

    1 hour ago
    Finland Hockey
    College Hockey

    How to Watch Connecticut at Northeastern in Men's College Hockey

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17027665
    NHL

    How to Watch Lightning at Penguins

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy