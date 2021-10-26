The Golden Knights look to snap their four-match losing streak when they face Western Conference rival Colorado on Tuesday night.

The Golden Knights and Avalanche enter their meeting Tuesday both in need of a win. Both teams entered the season as Western Conference favorites but have gotten off to slow starts.

How to Watch Golden Knights at Avalanche:

Match Date: Oct. 26, 2021

Match Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live stream the Golden Knights at Avalanche match on fuboTV

Vegas (1-4-0) has lost its last four matches and has scored just six total goals in that span. The Golden Knights' potent offense has not rounded into form yet and it has led to their struggles. Their one win so far came 4–3 in their season opener against the Kraken.

The Avalanche won their last match, a 4–3 shootout over the defending Stanley Cup champion Lightning with goals from Nathan MacKinnon, Gabriel Landeskog and Mikko Rantanen, but they have gone just 2-3-0 to start the season.

Colorado started the season off with a 4–2 win against the Blackhawks but then lost its next three games. They had trouble defensively during that stretch, allowing 15 goals over the three contests.

These two teams will look to get back on track starting with a win Tuesday night.

