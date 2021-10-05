How to Watch Knights at Avalanche

The Golden Knights take on the Avalanche in NHL preseason action Tuesday.

How to Watch Vegas Golden Knights at Colorado Avalanche:

Game Date: Oct. 5, 2021

Game Time: 9 p.m. EST

TV Channel: ABC (KTNV - Las Vegas)

Last season, the Golden Knights finished second in the West Division with a 40-14-2 record. They made a run to the Stanley Cup semifinals but lose to the Canadiens in six games.

The Avalanche won the West Division with a 39-13-4 record but they lost in the second round of the playoffs to the Golden Knights. The Avalanche also fell to the Golden Knights 4–3 earlier in the preseason.

The Avalanche have gone 1–2 so far in preseason action. They split two games against the Wild in addition to their loss to Vegas.

The Golden Knights have a 2–2 preseason record. They have defeated the Avalanche, split two games against the Kings and lost to the Sharks. In their most recent game, a 4–0 win against the Kings, Daniil Miromanov scored two goals for Vegas.

