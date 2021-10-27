How to Watch Golden Knights vs. Stars

In a game against two of the more talented teams in the NHL, the Vegas Golden Knights and Dallas Stars match up on Wednesday.

In a matchup between a pair of Western Conference teams, the Vegas Golden Knights will head to Dallas to take on the Stars. Both teams have struggled to this point in the season, but have the talent to make the playoffs with ease.

How to Watch Vegas Golden Knights at Dallas Stars Today:

Game Date: Oct. 27, 2021

Game Time: 8:30p.m. ET

TV: ESPN+

The Stars currently have six points with a 3-3 record, good for fourth place in the Central Division. Coming off of a loss, this will be a crucial game against Vegas as they’ll look to get things back on track.

The Golden Knights have only four points (2-4 record) which has them sitting as the second-worst team in the Pacific Division. However, they’re coming off of a win and have momentum heading into Wednesday’s matchup at the American Airlines Center in Dallas.

A big reason Vegas has struggled to this point in the season is due to injury. Among some of their major ones are captain Mark Stone, along with Max Pacioretty, who is the best goal scorer so far this season.

The Stars have been solid on defense this season, but haven’t been able to get the offense going. To this point in the season, they’ve scored just 12 goals.

Both teams are evenly matched on Wednesday night, making this game a toss up. Will Dallas being on its home ice be the difference maker?

