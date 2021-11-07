How to Watch Golden Knights at Red Wings

In an intriguing Sunday night NHL matchup, the Golden Knights will hit the road to take on the Red Wings in Detroit.

The 2021 NHL season has been moving along quickly, and fans are starting to get an idea of which teams are legitimate Stanley Cup contenders. On Sunday night, fans will get to watch as the Golden Knights head to Detroit to take on the Red Wings.

How to Watch Vegas Golden Knights at Detroit Red Wings Today:

Game Date: Nov. 7, 2021

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 2 (Idaho-Montana)

So far this season, the Golden Knights have not gotten off to the start they were expected to have. They are 6-5-0 heading into this matchup. Vegas has a very talented roster, but it is a team that will need to prove it can put everything together consistently.

On the other side of the rink, the Red Wings have not had the start they were wanting either. Detroit currently has a 5-5-2 record coming into this matchup. It needs a win in a big way, and beating the Golden Knights would be a nice statement victory.

Both of these teams need wins to get their momentum heading in the right direction. This should be an extremely entertaining game for fans to watch.

