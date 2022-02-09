How to Watch Golden Knights vs. Oilers

The Golden Knights and the Oilers, two playoff-caliber teams, face off on Tuesday.

Coming off of the All-Star break, the Golden Knights come into the second half of the season with the No. 4 spot in the Western Conference. They are 27-16-3 with 57 points. That puts them two points behind the Wild, three behind the Predators and nine behind the top spot in the conference.

Vegas is led by Chandler Stephenson and Jonathan Marchessault. Stephenson has 38 points from 12 goals and 26 assists. Marchessault is the main goal scorer with 32 points from 20 goals and 12 assists.

How to Watch Vegas Golden Knights at Edmonton Oilers Today:

Game Date: Feb. 8, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountains

Live stream the Vegas Golden Knights at Edmonton Oilers game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Oilers are currently below the playoff line. They are 23-16-3 with 49 points in the No. 9 spot. Edmonton is three points behind the Flames for the last spot in the playoffs.

Edmonton went into the break winning five of the final six games. It needs to keep that same energy heading into the second half. That means that the team's lead point scorers Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid are going to have to find the net just as often.

