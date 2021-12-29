How to Watch Golden Knights vs. Kings

On Tuesday night in NHL action, the Golden Knights will travel to take on the Kings.

With the 2021-22 NHL season continuing forward on Tuesday night, there will be a few games for fans to watch. One intriguing matchup for fans to watch will feature the Golden Knights traveling to Los Angeles for a showdown against the Kings. This is a game that fans won't want to miss.

How to Watch Vegas Golden Knights at Los Angeles Kings Today:

Game Date: Dec. 28, 2021

Game Time: 10:30 p.m. EST

TV: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 2 (Idaho-Montana)

Ahead of tonight's matchup, the Golden Knights are 20-12-0 this year. They are looking to continue working their way towards being an elite Stanley Cup contender. Vegas is coming off of a 4-3 loss against the Lightning that ended a five-game winning streak.

On the other side, the Kings come into this game with a 14-11-5 record. Los Angeles has not been bad, but it has a lot of work to do. Getting a win over a team as good as the Golden Knights would be a nice step in the right direction.

Fans just saw the NHL have to postpone games due to COVID-19. While the league is back in action tonight, watching live hockey is something that no one should take for granted. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out victorious in this intriguing game.

