How to Watch Golden Knights vs. Kings

    December 29, 2021
    How to Watch Vegas Golden Knights at Los Angeles Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    On Tuesday night in NHL action, the Golden Knights will travel to take on the Kings.
    With the 2021-22 NHL season continuing forward on Tuesday night, there will be a few games for fans to watch. One intriguing matchup for fans to watch will feature the Golden Knights traveling to Los Angeles for a showdown against the Kings. This is a game that fans won't want to miss.

    How to Watch Vegas Golden Knights at Los Angeles Kings Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 28, 2021

    Game Time: 10:30 p.m. EST

    TV: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 2 (Idaho-Montana)

    Live stream the Vegas Golden Knights at Los Angeles Kings game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Ahead of tonight's matchup, the Golden Knights are 20-12-0 this year. They are looking to continue working their way towards being an elite Stanley Cup contender. Vegas is coming off of a 4-3 loss against the Lightning that ended a five-game winning streak.

    On the other side, the Kings come into this game with a 14-11-5 record. Los Angeles has not been bad, but it has a lot of work to do. Getting a win over a team as good as the Golden Knights would be a nice step in the right direction.

    Fans just saw the NHL have to postpone games due to COVID-19. While the league is back in action tonight, watching live hockey is something that no one should take for granted. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out victorious in this intriguing game.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    Dec 14, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) skates with the puck across the blue line in front of Boston Bruins defenseman Matt Grzelcyk (48) during the second period at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

