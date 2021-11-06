The Golden Knights look for their fifth win in their last six games when they travel to Montreal on Saturday night to take on the Canadiens.

The Golden Knights have found a rhythm after getting off to a slow start to the season as they head to Montreal to face the Canadiens on Saturday.

Vegas started just 1–4 but have since won four of their last five including a 5–1 blowout against Ottawa on Thursday.

How to Watch Golden Knights at Canadiens Today:

Game Date: Nov. 6, 2021

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 2

Live stream the Golden Knights at Canadiens game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The win helped Vegas bounce back after the Golden Knights lost the opener to their four-game road trip at Toronto. The Maple Leafs shut them out 4–0, but the offense found its stride again in the win against the Senators.

On Saturday night, they will look to keep the offense humming against a Canadiens team that has struggled to stop most teams this year.

The Canadiens also have struggled to score. In their three wins, they have scored 13 goals, but in their nine losses, they have scored just 11 goals.

The offensive struggles have been hard for the Canadiens to overcome, but they will need to get over that hurdle to have a chance against the Golden Knights.

Regional restrictions may apply.