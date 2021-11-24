Skip to main content
    • November 24, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Vegas Golden Knights at Nashville Predators: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Predators go for their second straight on Wednesday night when they host the Golden Knights.
    Author:

    The Predators host the Golden Knights on Wednesday in just their third home game over their last 12 games. Being on the road hasn't hurt the Predators much, as they have won nine of their last 13 games heading into Wednesday night.

    How to Watch Golden Knights at Predators Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 24, 2021

    Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

    TV: ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 2 (Idaho-Montana)

    Live stream the Golden Knights at Predators game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Two of those losses, though, were back-to-back to the Maple Leafs and Canadiens before they came home to snap the losing streak with a 3-2 win over the Ducks on Monday.

    Wednesday, Nashville welcomes to town a Golden Knights team that is coming in off a loss to the Blues on Monday night.

    The loss snapped a two-game winning streak and dropped their record to 11-8-0 on the year. Vegas has been playing good hockey after it started just 1-4. The Golden Kn have once again started to show why they have been the class of the Western Conference since they were introduced into the NHL.

    Wednesday, they will look to get back on track and pick up a road win before they head back home to host the Oilers on Saturday night.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    24
    2021

    Vegas Golden Knights at Nashville Predators

    TV CHANNEL: ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 2 (Idaho-Montana)
    Time
    8:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Oct 25, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) has a conversation with official Dedric Taylor (left) during the second half at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Heat at Timberwolves

    36 seconds ago
    bradley beal wizards
    NBA

    How to Watch Wizards at Pelicans

    36 seconds ago
    Nov 4, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Carmelo Anthony (7) guards Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) in the second half at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Jazz vs. Thunder

    36 seconds ago
    ja morant grizzlies
    NBA

    How to Watch Raptors at Grizzlies

    36 seconds ago
    Oct 27, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) drives for the basket over Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (1) during the fourth quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Pistons at Bucks

    36 seconds ago
    demar-derozan
    NBA

    How to Watch Bulls vs. Rockets

    36 seconds ago
    Minnesota Gophers Volleyball
    Women's College Volleyball

    How to Watch Tennessee at Missouri in Women's College Volleyball

    36 seconds ago
    Mar 22, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Oklahoma Sooners forward Jalen Hill (1) and forward Kur Kuath (52) react during a time out against the Gonzaga Bulldogs during the second half in the second round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse. The Gonzaga Bulldogs won 87-71. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Houston Baptist at Oklahoma in Men's College Basketball

    36 seconds ago
    Vegas Golden Knights
    NHL

    How to Watch Golden Knights at Predators

    36 seconds ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy