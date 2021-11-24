The Predators go for their second straight on Wednesday night when they host the Golden Knights.

The Predators host the Golden Knights on Wednesday in just their third home game over their last 12 games. Being on the road hasn't hurt the Predators much, as they have won nine of their last 13 games heading into Wednesday night.

How to Watch Golden Knights at Predators Today:

Game Date: Nov. 24, 2021

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 2 (Idaho-Montana)

Two of those losses, though, were back-to-back to the Maple Leafs and Canadiens before they came home to snap the losing streak with a 3-2 win over the Ducks on Monday.

Wednesday, Nashville welcomes to town a Golden Knights team that is coming in off a loss to the Blues on Monday night.

The loss snapped a two-game winning streak and dropped their record to 11-8-0 on the year. Vegas has been playing good hockey after it started just 1-4. The Golden Kn have once again started to show why they have been the class of the Western Conference since they were introduced into the NHL.

Wednesday, they will look to get back on track and pick up a road win before they head back home to host the Oilers on Saturday night.

