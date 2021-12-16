How to Watch Golden Knights at Devils

Skip to main content
    •
    December 16, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Vegas Golden Knights at New Jersey Devils: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Max Pacioretty and the Golden Knights travel to the East Coast to take on Andreas Johnsson and the Devils on Thursday night.
    Author:

    The 17-11-0 Golden Knights have still yet to lose a game in overtime. They are on a roll at 4–1 in their last five contests. They've beaten the Flames, Stars, Wild and Bruins in that stretch. Their only loss came against the Flyers.

    How to Watch Vegas Golden Knights at New Jersey Devils Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 16, 2021

    Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

    TV: ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 2

    Live stream the Vegas Golden Knights at New Jersey Devils game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Devils have had opposite luck in the last five games they've played. They are 1–4 with losses to the Senators, Predators, Islanders and Flyers. Their only win in their last five games came against Philadelphia. They have a 10-12-5 record on the season.

    Despite Vegas's 11 losses, the team still ranks fourth in the league with 98 goals scored. It also ranks sixth in assists with 161. Its shooting and offense are not lacking, but its defense ranks 20th in goals allowed at 86.

    This is the first of two meetings between these teams this season. MacKenzie Blackwood is going to have to find a way to keep Max Pacioretty out of the net if New Jersey wants to win.

    Vegas opened up as favorites to win this game with a money line of -177. New Jersey's opening money line was +145. 

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    16
    2021

    Vegas Golden Knights at New Jersey Devils

    TV CHANNEL: ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 2
    Time
    7:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    golden knights
    NHL

    How to Watch Golden Knights at Devils

    3 minutes ago
    USATSI_17359128
    NHL

    How to Watch Flyers at Canadiens

    3 minutes ago
    pistons
    NBA

    How to Watch Pistons at Pacers

    3 minutes ago
    brodric thomas
    NBA G League Basketball

    How to Watch Long Island Nets at Maine Celtics

    3 minutes ago
    duke basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Appalachian State at Duke

    3 minutes ago
    womens volleyball
    Women's College Volleyball

    How to Watch Louisville vs. Wisconsin in Women's Volleyball Semifinals

    3 minutes ago
    college hockey
    College Hockey

    How to Watch Bowling Green vs. Ohio State in Men's College Hockey

    3 minutes ago
    HS Football Fans
    High School Football

    How to Watch 3A Division 1 Championship: Brock vs. Lorena

    33 minutes ago
    nc state indiana women
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch Georgia at NC State in Women's College Basketball

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy