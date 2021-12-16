How to Watch Golden Knights at Devils

Max Pacioretty and the Golden Knights travel to the East Coast to take on Andreas Johnsson and the Devils on Thursday night.

The 17-11-0 Golden Knights have still yet to lose a game in overtime. They are on a roll at 4–1 in their last five contests. They've beaten the Flames, Stars, Wild and Bruins in that stretch. Their only loss came against the Flyers.

How to Watch Vegas Golden Knights at New Jersey Devils Today:

Game Date: Dec. 16, 2021

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 2

Live stream the Vegas Golden Knights at New Jersey Devils game on fuboTV:

The Devils have had opposite luck in the last five games they've played. They are 1–4 with losses to the Senators, Predators, Islanders and Flyers. Their only win in their last five games came against Philadelphia. They have a 10-12-5 record on the season.

Despite Vegas's 11 losses, the team still ranks fourth in the league with 98 goals scored. It also ranks sixth in assists with 161. Its shooting and offense are not lacking, but its defense ranks 20th in goals allowed at 86.

This is the first of two meetings between these teams this season. MacKenzie Blackwood is going to have to find a way to keep Max Pacioretty out of the net if New Jersey wants to win.

Vegas opened up as favorites to win this game with a money line of -177. New Jersey's opening money line was +145.

