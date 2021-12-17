How to Watch Golden Knights at Rangers

The Golden Knights and the Rangers will face off in what could be a very entertaining Friday night matchup.

One of the more intriguing matchups on Friday's NHL schedule will feature the Golden Knights hitting the road to take on the Rangers in New York. Both teams look like playoff contenders this season and this should be a good test for both squads.

How to Watch Vegas Golden Knights at New York Rangers Today:

Game Date: Dec. 17, 2021

Game Time: 7 p.m. EST

TV Channel: ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 2

Ahead of the game, the Golden Knights hold an 18-11-0 record. They certainly look like a team that could be a contender when the postseason comes around. Vegas is currently on a three-game winning streak and would like to keep its red-hot play going.

On the other side of the ice, the Rangers have started the season with a 19-7-3 record. New York, just like Vegas, could be a very strong contender in the postseason. The Rangers have a chance to make a statement tonight with a win over the Golden Knights.

This should be a very hard-fought game between two potential Stanley Cup contenders. Fans won't want to miss this game. Make sure to tune in to see who comes away with the big win.

