How to Watch Golden Knights vs. Senators

The Senators look to snap out of their slump when they host the Golden Knights on Thursday.

The Senators started the year with two wins in their first three games, but it has gone downhill since. They have lost five of their last six games, and the defense has really struggled.

How to Watch Vegas Golden Knight at Ottawa Senators Today:

Game Date: Nov. 4, 2021

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 2

In Ottawa's last three losses it has given up 17 total goals, including five to the previously winless Blackhawks. It has not been a good stretch for the Senators' defense, and the offense has not been able to keep up.

It doesn't get any easier for Ottawa on Thursday when it hosts the high-powered Golden Knights.

Vegas is coming off a 3-0 loss to the Maple Leafs on Tuesday. Toronto was able to slow down the Golden Knights attack and kept them from winning their fourth straight game.

The loss dropped Vegas back under .500 at 4-5 on the year. It hasn't been the start to the season the Golden Knights had hoped for, but they are playing better hockey and will look to take advantage of the porous Senators defense.

