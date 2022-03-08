How to Watch Golden Knights vs. Flyers

Skip to main content

How to Watch Vegas Golden Knights at Philadelphia Flyers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Philadelphia Flyers will try to keep the Vegas Golden Knights from moving into second place on Tuesday.

The Philadelphia Flyers are still in last place in the Metropolitan Division, but the team was able to secure a win against the Chicago Blackhawks at home on Sunday. The Flyers have now won 16 straight home games, while they handed the Blackhawks their 16th straight loss in Philadelphia with a 4-3 final score. 

How to Watch Las Vegas Golden Knights at Philadelphia Flyers Today:

Game Date: March 8, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Live stream the Las Vegas Golden Knights at Philadelphia Flyers game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Oskar Lindblom scored at 4:46 into the first period to give the Flyers an early lead against the Blackhawks. Alex DeBrincat tied the game just 24 seconds into the second period. Dylan Strome put the Blackhawks back on top before Cam Atkinson tied it back up for the Flyers. Strome answered again to give the Blackhawks the lead.  Derick Brassard tied the game back up before Atkinson scored again to give the Flyers the win.

The Las Vegas Golden Knights' Jack Eichel scored with 5.2 seconds left in the game to give the Knights a 2-1 win over the Ottawa Senators.  This marks Ottawa's fifth loss in a row. The Knights are currently sitting in third in the Pacific Division with 68 points. 

A win over the Flyers would move the Golden Knights up to second place in the standings.

How To Watch

March
8
2022

Las Vegas Golden Knights at Philadelphia Flyers

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
