How to Watch Golden Knights at Blues

    • November 22, 2021
    How to Watch Vegas Golden Knights at St. Louis Blues: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Golden Knights go for their third straight win Monday when they travel to St. Louis to take on the Blues.
    The Golden Knights continued their hot play Saturday when they beat the Blue Jackets 3–2. It was their second straight win and seventh in their last nine. The strong play has them 11-7-0 and in fourth place in the Pacific Division.

    How to Watch Golden Knight at Blues Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 22, 2021

    Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

    TV: ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 2

    Live stream the Golden Knights at Blues game on fuboTV:

    Vegas has used a balanced attack this year as five players already have double-digit points. 

    On Monday, they will look to get their third win in a row when they take on a Blues team that has lost five of its last six.

    St. Louis got off to a great start to the year when it won its first five games but has been just average since and has really struggled over the last couple of weeks.

    The Blues have won just once twice in the last two weeks and are coming off a 4–1 loss to the Stars on Saturday. The loss dropped them to 9-6-2, but they still find themselves in third place in the Central Division.

    On Monday, they will try to get back on track, but it won't be easy against the red-hot Golden Knights.

    How To Watch

    November
    22
    2021

    Vegas Golden Knights at St. Louis Blues

    TV CHANNEL: ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 2
    Time
    7:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    
