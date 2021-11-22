How to Watch Golden Knights at Blues

The Golden Knights go for their third straight win Monday when they travel to St. Louis to take on the Blues.

The Golden Knights continued their hot play Saturday when they beat the Blue Jackets 3–2. It was their second straight win and seventh in their last nine. The strong play has them 11-7-0 and in fourth place in the Pacific Division.

How to Watch Golden Knight at Blues Today:

Game Date: Nov. 22, 2021

Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 2

Live stream the Golden Knights at Blues game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Vegas has used a balanced attack this year as five players already have double-digit points.

On Monday, they will look to get their third win in a row when they take on a Blues team that has lost five of its last six.

St. Louis got off to a great start to the year when it won its first five games but has been just average since and has really struggled over the last couple of weeks.

The Blues have won just once twice in the last two weeks and are coming off a 4–1 loss to the Stars on Saturday. The loss dropped them to 9-6-2, but they still find themselves in third place in the Central Division.

On Monday, they will try to get back on track, but it won't be easy against the red-hot Golden Knights.

Regional restrictions may apply.