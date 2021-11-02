The Golden Knights goes for their fourth win in a row when they travel to Toronto on Tuesday night to face the Maple Leafs.

The Golden Knights got off to a slow start this season, dropping four of their first five games. Since then, though, they have won three straight and will look for a fourth Tuesday night against the Maple Leafs in Toronto.

How to Watch Golden Knights at Maple Leafs Today:

Match Date: Nov. 2, 2021

Match Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 2 (Idaho-Montana)

On the winning streak, Vegas beat the Avalanche 3–1 in regulation, then took down the Stars 3–2 in overtime before finally beating the Ducks 5–4 in a shootout.

The three-game winning streak has evened the team's record at 4-4-0 on the season and has them five points back of the first-place Flames in the Pacific Division.

The Golden Knights will look to stay hot Tuesday when they take on a Maple Leafs team that has won two straight.

Toronto is coming off back-to-back wins against the winless Blackhawks and the resurgent Red Wings. The wins snapped a four game losing streak in which the Maple Leafs scored just 1.5 goals per game.

Their offense has been better in their last two games, scoring eight combined goals. They will need that offense again Tuesday against the high-powered Golden Knights.

