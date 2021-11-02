Skip to main content
    • November 2, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Vegas Golden Knights at Toronto Maple Leafs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Golden Knights goes for their fourth win in a row when they travel to Toronto on Tuesday night to face the Maple Leafs.
    Author:

    The Golden Knights got off to a slow start this season, dropping four of their first five games. Since then, though, they have won three straight and will look for a fourth Tuesday night against the Maple Leafs in Toronto.

    How to Watch Golden Knights at Maple Leafs Today:

    Match Date: Nov. 2, 2021

    Match Time: 7 p.m. ET

    TV: ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 2 (Idaho-Montana)

    Live stream the Golden Knights at Maple Leafs on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    On the winning streak, Vegas beat the Avalanche 3–1 in regulation, then took down the Stars 3–2 in overtime before finally beating the Ducks 5–4 in a shootout.

    The three-game winning streak has evened the team's record at 4-4-0 on the season and has them five points back of the first-place Flames in the Pacific Division.

    The Golden Knights will look to stay hot Tuesday when they take on a Maple Leafs team that has won two straight.

    Toronto is coming off back-to-back wins against the winless Blackhawks and the resurgent Red Wings. The wins snapped a four game losing streak in which the Maple Leafs scored just 1.5 goals per game.

    Their offense has been better in their last two games, scoring eight combined goals. They will need that offense again Tuesday against the high-powered Golden Knights.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    2
    2021

    Vegas Golden Knights at Toronto Maple Leafs

    TV CHANNEL: ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 2 (Idaho-Montana)
    Time
    7:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_17013255
    College Football

    How to Watch Ball State at Akron

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_17063559
    NBA

    How to Watch Bucks at Pistons

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_17065319
    NHL

    How to Watch Coyotes at Flyers

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_17063011
    NHL

    How to Watch Golden Knights at Maple Leafs

    2 minutes ago
    Sep 18, 2021; Laramie, Wyoming, USA; Ball State Cardinals running back Carson Steele (33) scores a touchdown against the Wyoming Cowboys during the fourth quarter at Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Akron vs. Ball State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/2/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Akron Zips running back Jonzell Norrils (6) rushes for a first down against a host of Buffalo Bulls players during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Akron, Ohio. Zipsfb24 15
    College Football

    Ball State vs. Akron: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/2/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Oct 31, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) controls the ball as Portland Trail Blazers forward Robert Covington (33) defends during the second quarter at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Golden State Warriors vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/3/2021

    26 minutes ago
    Oct 29, 2021; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) is fouled putting up a shot by Indiana Pacers forward Myles Turner (33) in the fourth quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Brooklyn Nets vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/3/2021

    28 minutes ago
    Oct 30, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones (5) is defended by New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) in the second half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Indiana Pacers vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/3/2021

    29 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy