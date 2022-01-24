How to Watch Golden Knights vs. Capitals

Skip to main content

How to Watch Vegas Golden Knights at Washington Capitals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

This 2018 Stanley Cup rematch will happen Monday as the Golden Knights travel to the nation's capital to take on the Capitals.

While the lineups might be different from the 2018 Stanley Cup finals four years ago, this matchup still should be exciting. The Capitals have five more points than the Golden Knights, but Washington is fourth in the Metropolitan Division while Vegas is leading the Pacific Division.

How to Watch Vegas Golden Knights at Washington Capitals Today:

Game Date: Jan. 24, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 2 (Idaho-Montana)

Live stream the Vegas Golden Knights at Washington Capitals game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Capitals are coming off an exhilarating 3–2 overtime win against the Senators. Alex Ovechkin scored two goals as the Caps rallied from a 2–0 deficit. This team is never out of any game with this elite offensive production. 

Vegas turned a corner in its last game after a three-game losing streak when it beat the Montreal Canadiens 4–3 in overtime. The outlook for Vegas may only be getting brighter as Jack Eichel could return to the ice in a few weeks. With Eichel's fire power, Vegas could be a force for a long time to come. 

How To Watch

January
24
2022

Vegas Golden Knights at Washington Capitals

TV CHANNEL: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 2 (Idaho-Montana)
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
