How to Watch Golden Knights vs. Jets

Skip to main content

How to Watch Vegas Golden Knights at Winnipeg Jets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

On Tuesday night in NHL action, the Golden Knights are set to hit the road to take on the Jets.

The 2021-22 NHL season is heating up and the trade deadline just passed with a flurry of moves being made. With teams looking to rattle off wins to improve their postseason odds, there will be quite a few good games to watch tonight. One of those matchups will feature the Golden Knights hitting the road to face off against the Jets.

How to Watch the Vegas Golden Knights at Winnipeg Jets Today:

Game Date: March 22, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 2

Live stream the Vegas Golden Knights at Winnipeg Jets game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Golden Knights hold a 34-27-4 record and are very much in the mix in the playoff race. Vegas needs to find a way to string a few wins together. Last time out, the Golden Knights ended up dropping a tough game to the Wild by a final score of 3-0.

The Jets are 29-24-10 coming into this matchup. While they have an uphill battle ahead of them to get into the playoffs, they are still in the middle of the race with a chance to make some noise. Winnipeg is coming off of a big 6-4 victory over the Blackhawks.

This should be a very fun matchup to watch. Both of these teams are talented and have a chance to work their way into the playoffs.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
22
2022

Vegas Golden Knights at Winnipeg Jets

TV CHANNEL: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 2
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Mar 19, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Vegas Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) celebrates after assisting on a goal scored by Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) against the Los Angeles Kings during the second period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Golden Knights vs. Jets

By Evan Massey56 seconds ago
Mar 14, 2022; Sacramento, California, USA; Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) dribbles the ball around Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) during the third quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Bulls vs. Bucks

By Evan Massey56 seconds ago
iHeartRadio
entertainment

How to Watch iHeartRadio Music Awards

By Justin Carter56 seconds ago
CHICAGO WOLVES
AHL Hockey

How to Watch Stars at Wolves

By Phil Watson56 seconds ago
Mar 17, 2022; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Detroit Red Wings goalie Alex Nedeljkovic (39) and forward Dylan Larkin (71) celebrate their victory against the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena. Detroit won 1-0. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Flyers vs. Red Wings

By Phil Watson30 minutes ago
Mar 16, 2022; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; Ottawa Senators left wing Brady Tkachuk (7) controls the puck in the third period against the Columbus Blue Jackets at the Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Senators vs. Islanders

By Phil Watson30 minutes ago
Mar 15, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; New York Islanders center Brock Nelson (29) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against the Washington Capitals in the second period at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New York Islanders vs. Ottawa Senators: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/22/2022

By What's On TV Staff30 minutes ago
Mar 20, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Islanders center Mathew Barzal (13) makes a pass against the Philadelphia Flyers during the first period at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Ottawa Senators vs. New York Islanders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/22/2022

By What's On TV Staff30 minutes ago
Mar 17, 2022; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Detroit Red Wings goalie Alex Nedeljkovic (39) and forward Dylan Larkin (71) celebrate their victory against the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena. Detroit won 1-0. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Detroit Red Wings vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/22/2022

By What's On TV Staff30 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy