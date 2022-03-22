How to Watch Golden Knights vs. Jets

On Tuesday night in NHL action, the Golden Knights are set to hit the road to take on the Jets.

The 2021-22 NHL season is heating up and the trade deadline just passed with a flurry of moves being made. With teams looking to rattle off wins to improve their postseason odds, there will be quite a few good games to watch tonight. One of those matchups will feature the Golden Knights hitting the road to face off against the Jets.

How to Watch the Vegas Golden Knights at Winnipeg Jets Today:

Game Date: March 22, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 2

The Golden Knights hold a 34-27-4 record and are very much in the mix in the playoff race. Vegas needs to find a way to string a few wins together. Last time out, the Golden Knights ended up dropping a tough game to the Wild by a final score of 3-0.

The Jets are 29-24-10 coming into this matchup. While they have an uphill battle ahead of them to get into the playoffs, they are still in the middle of the race with a chance to make some noise. Winnipeg is coming off of a big 6-4 victory over the Blackhawks.

This should be a very fun matchup to watch. Both of these teams are talented and have a chance to work their way into the playoffs.

