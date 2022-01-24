How to Watch Vegas Golden Knights vs. Washington Capitals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 20, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Vegas Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) celebrates with right wing Reilly Smith (19) and center William Karlsson (71) after scoring a goal against the Montreal Canadiens at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

NHL action on Monday includes a matchup in Washington, District of Columbia between the Washington Capitals (23-10-9) and Vegas Golden Knights (24-15-2) at Capital One Arena, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Capitals sit in sixth place in the Eastern Conference. The Golden Knights rank fifth in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Washington vs. Las Vegas

Game Day: Monday, January 24, 2022

Monday, January 24, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NHL Network

NHL Network Arena: Capital One Arena

Betting Information for Washington vs. Las Vegas

Favorite Spread Total Capitals -1.5 6

Washington and Las Vegas Stats

Las Vegas Impact Players

Chandler Stephenson's 12 goals and 26 assists in 40 games for Las Vegas add up to 38 total points on the season.

Jonathan Marchessault has totaled 30 total points (0.8 per game) this season. He has 19 goals and 11 assists.

Reilly Smith's 11 goals and 18 assists add up to 29 points this season.

Laurent Brossoit has given up 33 goals (2.8 goals against average) and collected 297 saves with a .900 save percentage (38th in the league).

Golden Knights Injuries: Max Pacioretty: Out (Wrist), Adam Brooks: Out (Undisclosed), Alec Martinez: Out (Upper Body/Health and Safety Protocols), Mark Stone: Out (COVID-19), Jack Eichel: Out (Neck)

Washington Impact Players

Alex Ovechkin has been a top contributor on Washington this season, with 58 points in 42 games.

Evgeny Kuznetsov has 41 points (1.1 per game), scoring 13 goals and adding 28 assists.

John Carlson has 32 total points for Washington, with eight goals and 24 assists.

Ilya Samsonov has a 2.8 goals against average, and 511 saves. His .903 save percentage ranks 31st in the league.

Capitals Injuries: T.J. Oshie: Out (Upper Body), Anthony Mantha: Out (Upper Body), Nick Jensen: Out (Upper Body)

