How to Watch Vegas Golden Knights vs. Washington Capitals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
NHL action on Monday includes a matchup in Washington, District of Columbia between the Washington Capitals (23-10-9) and Vegas Golden Knights (24-15-2) at Capital One Arena, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Capitals sit in sixth place in the Eastern Conference. The Golden Knights rank fifth in the Western Conference.
- Game Day: Monday, January 24, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NHL Network
- Arena: Capital One Arena
Arena: Capital One Arena
Betting Information for Washington vs. Las Vegas
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Capitals
-1.5
6
Washington and Las Vegas Stats
Las Vegas Impact Players
- Chandler Stephenson's 12 goals and 26 assists in 40 games for Las Vegas add up to 38 total points on the season.
- Jonathan Marchessault has totaled 30 total points (0.8 per game) this season. He has 19 goals and 11 assists.
- Reilly Smith's 11 goals and 18 assists add up to 29 points this season.
- Laurent Brossoit has given up 33 goals (2.8 goals against average) and collected 297 saves with a .900 save percentage (38th in the league).
Golden Knights Injuries: Max Pacioretty: Out (Wrist), Adam Brooks: Out (Undisclosed), Alec Martinez: Out (Upper Body/Health and Safety Protocols), Mark Stone: Out (COVID-19), Jack Eichel: Out (Neck)
Washington Impact Players
- Alex Ovechkin has been a top contributor on Washington this season, with 58 points in 42 games.
- Evgeny Kuznetsov has 41 points (1.1 per game), scoring 13 goals and adding 28 assists.
- John Carlson has 32 total points for Washington, with eight goals and 24 assists.
- Ilya Samsonov has a 2.8 goals against average, and 511 saves. His .903 save percentage ranks 31st in the league.
Capitals Injuries: T.J. Oshie: Out (Upper Body), Anthony Mantha: Out (Upper Body), Nick Jensen: Out (Upper Body)
