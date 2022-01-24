Skip to main content

How to Watch Vegas Golden Knights vs. Washington Capitals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 20, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Vegas Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) celebrates with right wing Reilly Smith (19) and center William Karlsson (71) after scoring a goal against the Montreal Canadiens at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 20, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Vegas Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) celebrates with right wing Reilly Smith (19) and center William Karlsson (71) after scoring a goal against the Montreal Canadiens at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

NHL action on Monday includes a matchup in Washington, District of Columbia between the Washington Capitals (23-10-9) and Vegas Golden Knights (24-15-2) at Capital One Arena, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Capitals sit in sixth place in the Eastern Conference. The Golden Knights rank fifth in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Washington vs. Las Vegas

Betting Information for Washington vs. Las Vegas

Capitals vs Golden Knights Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Capitals

-1.5

6

Washington and Las Vegas Stats

Las Vegas Impact Players

  • Chandler Stephenson's 12 goals and 26 assists in 40 games for Las Vegas add up to 38 total points on the season.
  • Jonathan Marchessault has totaled 30 total points (0.8 per game) this season. He has 19 goals and 11 assists.
  • Reilly Smith's 11 goals and 18 assists add up to 29 points this season.
  • Laurent Brossoit has given up 33 goals (2.8 goals against average) and collected 297 saves with a .900 save percentage (38th in the league).

Golden Knights Injuries: Max Pacioretty: Out (Wrist), Adam Brooks: Out (Undisclosed), Alec Martinez: Out (Upper Body/Health and Safety Protocols), Mark Stone: Out (COVID-19), Jack Eichel: Out (Neck)

Washington Impact Players

  • Alex Ovechkin has been a top contributor on Washington this season, with 58 points in 42 games.
  • Evgeny Kuznetsov has 41 points (1.1 per game), scoring 13 goals and adding 28 assists.
  • John Carlson has 32 total points for Washington, with eight goals and 24 assists.
  • Ilya Samsonov has a 2.8 goals against average, and 511 saves. His .903 save percentage ranks 31st in the league.

Capitals Injuries: T.J. Oshie: Out (Upper Body), Anthony Mantha: Out (Upper Body), Nick Jensen: Out (Upper Body)

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

January
24
2022

Vegas Golden Knights at Washington Capitals

TV CHANNEL: NHL Network
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 20, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Colorado Avalanche right wing Mikko Rantanen (96) celebrates his power play goal scored against the Los Angeles Kings during the first period at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Blackhawks vs. Avalanche

1 minute ago
Jan 20, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Colorado Avalanche right wing Mikko Rantanen (96) celebrates his power play goal scored against the Los Angeles Kings during the first period at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Colorado Avalanche vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/24/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 22, 2022; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; The Chicago Blackhawks celebrate after left wing Alex DeBrincat (12) scored a power play goal against the Minnesota Wild in the first period at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: David Berding-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Colorado Avalanche: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/24/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 4, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) is defended by New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones (5) in the second half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Jazz vs. Suns

1 minute ago
Jan 19, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) moves to the basket agianst Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis (11) and guard Jeremy Lamb (26) during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/24/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 19, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) moves to the basket agianst Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis (11) and guard Jeremy Lamb (26) during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Indiana Pacers vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/24/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 22, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) and Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) battle for a rebound during the second half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Chicago Bulls vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/24/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 20, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) scores over Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson (13) during the fourth quarter at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Phoenix Suns vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/24/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 20, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) hugs Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) after the game at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Utah Jazz vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/24/2022

1 minute ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy