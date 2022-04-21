Skip to main content

How to Watch Vegas Golden Knights vs. Washington Capitals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 18, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Washington Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov (92) controls the puck in the third period against the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The Vegas Golden Knights (41-31-5) square off against the Washington Capitals (43-23-10) in NHL play on Wednesday, starting at 10:00 PM ET at T-Mobile Arena. The Golden Knights are ninth in the Western Conference (87 points), while the Capitals are eighth in the Eastern Conference (96 points).

How to Watch Las Vegas vs. Washington

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 20, 2022
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
  • Arena: T-Mobile Arena
Head-to-head results for Las Vegas vs. Washington

DateHomeAwayResult

1/24/2022

Capitals

Golden Knights

1-0 VEG

Las Vegas and Washington Stats

  • The Golden Knights score 3.1 goals per game (14th in NHL), and the Capitals are conceding 2.9 (14th).
  • The Capitals are scoring 3.4 goals per game (eighth in league), and the Golden Knights are conceding 3.0 (15th).
  • Las Vegas is 14th in the league in goal differential, at +14 (+0.2 per game).
  • Washington is +35 overall in terms of goals this season, 10th in the NHL.
  • The Capitals have conceded 38 goals while short-handed (killing off 82.1% of penalties), and the Golden Knights have scored 35 power-play goals (successful on 17.3% of opportunities).
  • The Golden Knights have conceded 45 goals while short-handed (killing off 77.5% of penalties), and the Capitals have scored 46 power-play goals (successful on 19.7% of opportunities).

Las Vegas Impact Players

  • Jonathan Marchessault is one of Las Vegas' leading contributors (64 total points), having amassed 29 goals and 35 assists.
  • Chandler Stephenson has 58 points (0.8 per game), scoring 18 goals and adding 40 assists.
  • Shea Theodore has 13 goals and 33 assists for Las Vegas.
  • In 43 games, Robin Lehner has conceded 119 goals (2.83 goals against average) and has racked up 1156 saves.

Golden Knights Injuries: Nicolas Hague: Out (Lower Body), Laurent Brossoit: Out (Undisclosed), Nolan Patrick: Out (Undisclosed), Brett Howden: Out (Undisclosed), Reilly Smith: Out (Undisclosed), William Carrier: Out (Lower Body)

Washington Impact Players

  • Alex Ovechkin's 88 points are important for Washington. He has 48 goals and 40 assists in 74 games.
  • Evgeny Kuznetsov has posted 75 total points (1.0 per game) this campaign. He has 23 goals and 52 assists.
  • John Carlson has 68 points so far, including 15 goals and 53 assists.
  • Ilya Samsonov has played 41 games this season, conceding 108 goals (3.0 goals against average) with 948 saves and an .898 save percentage (42nd in the league).

Capitals Injuries: Dmitry Orlov: Day To Day (Lower Body), Carl Hagelin: Out (Eye)

How To Watch

April
20
2022

Washington Capitals at Vegas Golden Knights

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Time
10:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
