The Vegas Golden Knights (21-12-0) and the Winnipeg Jets (14-11-5) meet in Paradise, Nevada on January 2, 2022 at T-Mobile Arena, starting at 4:00 PM ET. The Golden Knights are first and the Jets 11th in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Las Vegas vs. Winnipeg

Game Day: Sunday, January 2, 2022

Sunday, January 2, 2022 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain

ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain Arena: T-Mobile Arena

Betting Information for Las Vegas vs. Winnipeg

Las Vegas and Winnipeg Stats

The Golden Knights are fourth in the NHL in scoring (3.5 goals per game), and the Jets are 12th defensively (2.8 against).

The Jets are 14th in the league in goals scored per game (3.0), and the Golden Knights are 20th in goals allowed (3.1).

In terms of goal differential, Las Vegas is +16 on the season (10th in league).

Winnipeg is +5 overall in terms of goals this season, 14th in the NHL.

The Jets have conceded 25 power-play goals (31st in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Golden Knights have scored 17 power-play goals (12th in power-play percentage).

The Jets have scored 19 power-play goals (on 20.4% of opportunities, 13th in NHL), and short-handed the Golden Knights have conceded 21 (killing off 77.9% of penalties, 23rd in league).

Las Vegas Impact Players

Chandler Stephenson is Las Vegas' leading contributor with 33 points. He has 10 goals and 23 assists this season.

Reilly Smith has 11 goals and 15 assists to total 26 points (0.8 per game).

Jonathan Marchessault's 24 points this season have come via 16 goals and eight assists.

Robin Lehner concedes 2.9 goals per game and records 27.8 saves per contest.

Laurent Brossoit has recorded a .903 save percentage (32nd in the league), giving up 27 goals (2.1 per game) with 250 saves (19.2 per game).

Golden Knights Injuries: Max Pacioretty: Out (Wrist), Mark Stone: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Brett Howden: Out (Health Protocols), Evgenii Dadonov: Out (Health Protocols), Robin Lehner: Day To Day (Lower body), Alec Martinez: Out (Upper Body), Alex Pietrangelo: Out (Health Protocols), Jack Eichel: Out (Neck)

Winnipeg Impact Players

Kyle Connor is an offensive leader for Winnipeg with 32 points (1.1 per game), with 18 goals and 14 assists in 30 games (playing 21:09 per game).

Pierre-Luc Dubois has amassed 25 points this season, with 14 goals and 11 assists.

Nikolaj Ehlers has earned 12 goals on the season, chipping in 12 assists.

Connor Hellebuyck has played 24 games this season, conceding 63 goals (2.6 per game) with 683 saves (28.5 per game) and a .916 save percentage (18th in the league).

Eric Comrie has a .914 save percentage, making 180 total saves (25.7 per game) and giving up 17 goals (2.4 per game).

Jets Injuries: David Gustafsson: Day To Day (Lower-body), Blake Wheeler: Out (Knee), Evgeny Svechnikov: Out (Undisclosed)

