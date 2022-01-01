How to Watch Vegas Golden Knights vs. Winnipeg Jets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Vegas Golden Knights (21-12-0) and the Winnipeg Jets (14-11-5) meet in Paradise, Nevada on January 2, 2022 at T-Mobile Arena, starting at 4:00 PM ET. The Golden Knights are first and the Jets 11th in the Western Conference.
How to Watch Las Vegas vs. Winnipeg
- Game Day: Sunday, January 2, 2022
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
- Arena: T-Mobile Arena
Las Vegas and Winnipeg Stats
- The Golden Knights are fourth in the NHL in scoring (3.5 goals per game), and the Jets are 12th defensively (2.8 against).
- The Jets are 14th in the league in goals scored per game (3.0), and the Golden Knights are 20th in goals allowed (3.1).
- In terms of goal differential, Las Vegas is +16 on the season (10th in league).
- Winnipeg is +5 overall in terms of goals this season, 14th in the NHL.
- The Jets have conceded 25 power-play goals (31st in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Golden Knights have scored 17 power-play goals (12th in power-play percentage).
- The Jets have scored 19 power-play goals (on 20.4% of opportunities, 13th in NHL), and short-handed the Golden Knights have conceded 21 (killing off 77.9% of penalties, 23rd in league).
Las Vegas Impact Players
- Chandler Stephenson is Las Vegas' leading contributor with 33 points. He has 10 goals and 23 assists this season.
- Reilly Smith has 11 goals and 15 assists to total 26 points (0.8 per game).
- Jonathan Marchessault's 24 points this season have come via 16 goals and eight assists.
- Robin Lehner concedes 2.9 goals per game and records 27.8 saves per contest.
- Laurent Brossoit has recorded a .903 save percentage (32nd in the league), giving up 27 goals (2.1 per game) with 250 saves (19.2 per game).
Golden Knights Injuries: Max Pacioretty: Out (Wrist), Mark Stone: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Brett Howden: Out (Health Protocols), Evgenii Dadonov: Out (Health Protocols), Robin Lehner: Day To Day (Lower body), Alec Martinez: Out (Upper Body), Alex Pietrangelo: Out (Health Protocols), Jack Eichel: Out (Neck)
Winnipeg Impact Players
- Kyle Connor is an offensive leader for Winnipeg with 32 points (1.1 per game), with 18 goals and 14 assists in 30 games (playing 21:09 per game).
- Pierre-Luc Dubois has amassed 25 points this season, with 14 goals and 11 assists.
- Nikolaj Ehlers has earned 12 goals on the season, chipping in 12 assists.
- Connor Hellebuyck has played 24 games this season, conceding 63 goals (2.6 per game) with 683 saves (28.5 per game) and a .916 save percentage (18th in the league).
- Eric Comrie has a .914 save percentage, making 180 total saves (25.7 per game) and giving up 17 goals (2.4 per game).
Jets Injuries: David Gustafsson: Day To Day (Lower-body), Blake Wheeler: Out (Knee), Evgeny Svechnikov: Out (Undisclosed)
