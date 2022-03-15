How to Watch Vegas Golden Knights vs. Winnipeg Jets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 13, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Elvis Merzlikins (90) makes a save in net against Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) in the third period at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

The Winnipeg Jets (27-23-10) square off against the Vegas Golden Knights (32-25-4) as a part of Tuesday's NHL action, starting at 8:00 PM ET at Bell MTS Place. The Jets are 11th (with 64 points) and the Golden Knights eighth (68 points) in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Winnipeg vs. Las Vegas

Game Day: Tuesday, March 15, 2022

Tuesday, March 15, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain

ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain Arena: Bell MTS Place

Bell MTS Place Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Winnipeg vs. Las Vegas

Favorite Spread Total Jets -1.5 6

Winnipeg and Las Vegas Stats

On average, the Jets score 3.0 goals in a game (15th in league), and the Golden Knights concede 3.0 (16th).

The Golden Knights score 3.1 goals per game (188 in 61 games), and the Jets concede 3.0 (183 in 60).

Winnipeg has a -2 goal differential on the season, 17th in the league.

Las Vegas' goal differential is +6 on the season (14th in the NHL).

On the power play, the Jets have scored 40 goals (on 21.1% of opportunities, 15th in NHL), and short-handed the Golden Knights have conceded 35 (killing off 79.0% of penalties, 18th in league).

The Golden Knights have scored 28 power-play goals (on 17.6% of opportunities, 26th in NHL), and short-handed the Jets have conceded 41 (killing off 76.8% of penalties, 21st in league).

Las Vegas Impact Players

Jonathan Marchessault is an offensive leader for Las Vegas with 47 points (0.9 per game), with 25 goals and 22 assists in 55 games (playing 17:17 per game).

Chandler Stephenson has totaled 45 total points (0.8 per game) this season. He has 14 goals and 31 assists.

Reilly Smith has scored 16 goals on the season, chipping in 22 assists.

Laurent Brossoit has 517 saves while allowing 58 goals (2.8 goals against average) with an .899 save percentage (44th in the league).

Golden Knights Injuries: Reilly Smith: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Mattias Janmark: Out (Upper Body), Mark Stone: Out (Upper body), Brett Howden: Out (Undisclosed), Alec Martinez: Out (Upper Body/Health and Safety Protocols), Brayden McNabb: Out (Arm), Ben Hutton: Out (COVID-19)

Winnipeg Impact Players

Kyle Connor has been a top contributor on Winnipeg this season, with 69 points in 60 games.

Mark Scheifele is another of Winnipeg's offensive options, contributing 51 points (22 goals, 29 assists) to the team.

Pierre-Luc Dubois' 47 points this season have come via 24 goals and 23 assists.

In 50 games, Connor Hellebuyck has conceded 148 goals (2.99 goals against average) and has recorded 1459 saves.

Jets Injuries: Cole Perfetti: Out (Upper-body), Andrew Copp: Day To Day (Head), Kristian Reichel: Out (Undisclosed), Nathan Beaulieu: Out (Undisclosed)

Regional restrictions apply.