Skip to main content

How to Watch Vegas Golden Knights vs. Winnipeg Jets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 13, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Elvis Merzlikins (90) makes a save in net against Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) in the third period at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 13, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Elvis Merzlikins (90) makes a save in net against Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) in the third period at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

The Winnipeg Jets (27-23-10) square off against the Vegas Golden Knights (32-25-4) as a part of Tuesday's NHL action, starting at 8:00 PM ET at Bell MTS Place. The Jets are 11th (with 64 points) and the Golden Knights eighth (68 points) in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Winnipeg vs. Las Vegas

  • Game Day: Tuesday, March 15, 2022
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
  • Arena: Bell MTS Place
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Winnipeg vs. Las Vegas

Jets vs Golden Knights Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Jets

-1.5

6

Winnipeg and Las Vegas Stats

  • On average, the Jets score 3.0 goals in a game (15th in league), and the Golden Knights concede 3.0 (16th).
  • The Golden Knights score 3.1 goals per game (188 in 61 games), and the Jets concede 3.0 (183 in 60).
  • Winnipeg has a -2 goal differential on the season, 17th in the league.
  • Las Vegas' goal differential is +6 on the season (14th in the NHL).
  • On the power play, the Jets have scored 40 goals (on 21.1% of opportunities, 15th in NHL), and short-handed the Golden Knights have conceded 35 (killing off 79.0% of penalties, 18th in league).
  • The Golden Knights have scored 28 power-play goals (on 17.6% of opportunities, 26th in NHL), and short-handed the Jets have conceded 41 (killing off 76.8% of penalties, 21st in league).

Las Vegas Impact Players

  • Jonathan Marchessault is an offensive leader for Las Vegas with 47 points (0.9 per game), with 25 goals and 22 assists in 55 games (playing 17:17 per game).
  • Chandler Stephenson has totaled 45 total points (0.8 per game) this season. He has 14 goals and 31 assists.
  • Reilly Smith has scored 16 goals on the season, chipping in 22 assists.
  • Laurent Brossoit has 517 saves while allowing 58 goals (2.8 goals against average) with an .899 save percentage (44th in the league).

Golden Knights Injuries: Reilly Smith: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Mattias Janmark: Out (Upper Body), Mark Stone: Out (Upper body), Brett Howden: Out (Undisclosed), Alec Martinez: Out (Upper Body/Health and Safety Protocols), Brayden McNabb: Out (Arm), Ben Hutton: Out (COVID-19)

Winnipeg Impact Players

  • Kyle Connor has been a top contributor on Winnipeg this season, with 69 points in 60 games.
  • Mark Scheifele is another of Winnipeg's offensive options, contributing 51 points (22 goals, 29 assists) to the team.
  • Pierre-Luc Dubois' 47 points this season have come via 24 goals and 23 assists.
  • In 50 games, Connor Hellebuyck has conceded 148 goals (2.99 goals against average) and has recorded 1459 saves.

Jets Injuries: Cole Perfetti: Out (Upper-body), Andrew Copp: Day To Day (Head), Kristian Reichel: Out (Undisclosed), Nathan Beaulieu: Out (Undisclosed)

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

March
15
2022

Vegas Golden Knights at Winnipeg Jets

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Mar 8, 2022; Newark, New Jersey, USA; New Jersey Devils defenseman Ty Smith (24) celebrates with New Jersey Devils center Jack Hughes (86), New Jersey Devils center Dawson Mercer (18) and New Jersey Devils center Yegor Sharangovich (17) after scoring a goal against Colorado Avalanche during the second period at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Tom Horak-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Devils vs. Canucks

By Evan Massey2 minutes ago
Mar 11, 2022; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Vancouver Canucks forward Bo Horvat (53) and defenseman Quinn Hughes (43) celebrate Horvat s second goal of the game against the Washington Capitals in the third period at Rogers Arena. Capitals won 4-3 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New Jersey Devils vs. Vancouver Canucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/15/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Mar 12, 2022; Newark, New Jersey, USA; New Jersey Devils center Jack Hughes (86) skates with the puck while being defended by Anaheim Ducks defenseman Cam Fowler (4) during the second period at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Vancouver Canucks vs. New Jersey Devils: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/15/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Xavier Musketeers guard Colby Jones (3) shoots free throws after a flagrant foul in the second half of the NCAA Big East Conference championship tournament first round game between the No. 8 Xavier Musketeers and the No. 9 Butler Bulldogs at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Wednesday, March 9, 2022. The Butler Bulldogs advanced with an 89-82 overtime win over the Xavier Musketeers. Butler Bulldogs Vs Xavier Musketeers Big East Tournament
College Basketball

Cleveland State vs. Xavier: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/15/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Dec 20, 2021; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears guard Jordan Turner (5) drives the basket past Alcorn State Braves center Lenell Henry (0) during the second half at Ferrell Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Alcorn State vs. Texas A&M: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/15/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Feb 26, 2022; Logan, Utah, USA; Utah State Aggies forward Justin Bean (34) reacts after being fouled in the second half against the Colorado State Rams at Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Oregon vs. Utah State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/15/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Dec 20, 2021; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears guard Jordan Turner (5) drives the basket past Alcorn State Braves center Lenell Henry (0) during the second half at Ferrell Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Texas A&M vs. Alcorn State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/15/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Xavier Musketeers guard Colby Jones (3) shoots free throws after a flagrant foul in the second half of the NCAA Big East Conference championship tournament first round game between the No. 8 Xavier Musketeers and the No. 9 Butler Bulldogs at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Wednesday, March 9, 2022. The Butler Bulldogs advanced with an 89-82 overtime win over the Xavier Musketeers. Butler Bulldogs Vs Xavier Musketeers Big East Tournament
College Basketball

Xavier vs. Cleveland State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/15/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Feb 26, 2022; Logan, Utah, USA; Utah State Aggies forward Justin Bean (34) reacts after being fouled in the second half against the Colorado State Rams at Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Utah State vs. Oregon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/15/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy