How to Watch Vegas Golden Knights vs. Winnipeg Jets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Winnipeg Jets (27-23-10) square off against the Vegas Golden Knights (32-25-4) as a part of Tuesday's NHL action, starting at 8:00 PM ET at Bell MTS Place. The Jets are 11th (with 64 points) and the Golden Knights eighth (68 points) in the Western Conference.
How to Watch Winnipeg vs. Las Vegas
- Game Day: Tuesday, March 15, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
- Arena: Bell MTS Place
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Winnipeg vs. Las Vegas
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Jets
-1.5
6
Winnipeg and Las Vegas Stats
- On average, the Jets score 3.0 goals in a game (15th in league), and the Golden Knights concede 3.0 (16th).
- The Golden Knights score 3.1 goals per game (188 in 61 games), and the Jets concede 3.0 (183 in 60).
- Winnipeg has a -2 goal differential on the season, 17th in the league.
- Las Vegas' goal differential is +6 on the season (14th in the NHL).
- On the power play, the Jets have scored 40 goals (on 21.1% of opportunities, 15th in NHL), and short-handed the Golden Knights have conceded 35 (killing off 79.0% of penalties, 18th in league).
- The Golden Knights have scored 28 power-play goals (on 17.6% of opportunities, 26th in NHL), and short-handed the Jets have conceded 41 (killing off 76.8% of penalties, 21st in league).
Las Vegas Impact Players
- Jonathan Marchessault is an offensive leader for Las Vegas with 47 points (0.9 per game), with 25 goals and 22 assists in 55 games (playing 17:17 per game).
- Chandler Stephenson has totaled 45 total points (0.8 per game) this season. He has 14 goals and 31 assists.
- Reilly Smith has scored 16 goals on the season, chipping in 22 assists.
- Laurent Brossoit has 517 saves while allowing 58 goals (2.8 goals against average) with an .899 save percentage (44th in the league).
Golden Knights Injuries: Reilly Smith: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Mattias Janmark: Out (Upper Body), Mark Stone: Out (Upper body), Brett Howden: Out (Undisclosed), Alec Martinez: Out (Upper Body/Health and Safety Protocols), Brayden McNabb: Out (Arm), Ben Hutton: Out (COVID-19)
Winnipeg Impact Players
- Kyle Connor has been a top contributor on Winnipeg this season, with 69 points in 60 games.
- Mark Scheifele is another of Winnipeg's offensive options, contributing 51 points (22 goals, 29 assists) to the team.
- Pierre-Luc Dubois' 47 points this season have come via 24 goals and 23 assists.
- In 50 games, Connor Hellebuyck has conceded 148 goals (2.99 goals against average) and has recorded 1459 saves.
Jets Injuries: Cole Perfetti: Out (Upper-body), Andrew Copp: Day To Day (Head), Kristian Reichel: Out (Undisclosed), Nathan Beaulieu: Out (Undisclosed)
Regional restrictions apply.