How to Watch Vegas Golden Knights vs. Winnipeg Jets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 19, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Vegas Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) celebrates after assisting on a goal scored by Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) against the Los Angeles Kings during the second period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

The Winnipeg Jets (29-24-10) host the Vegas Golden Knights (34-27-4) as a part of Tuesday's NHL slate, starting at 8:00 PM ET at Bell MTS Place. The Jets sit in 10th place and the Golden Knights are eighth in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Winnipeg vs. Las Vegas

  • Game Day: Tuesday, March 22, 2022
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
  • Arena: Bell MTS Place
  Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

Betting Information for Winnipeg vs. Las Vegas

Jets vs Golden Knights Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Jets

-1.5

6

Winnipeg and Las Vegas Stats

  • The Jets score 3.1 goals per game (196 in 63 games), and the Golden Knights concede 3.0 (196 in 65).
  • On average, the Golden Knights score 3.1 goals in a game (15th in league), and the Jets concede 3.1 (18th).
  • Winnipeg is +2 overall in goal differential this season, 16th in the NHL.
  • Las Vegas is +5 overall in terms of goals this season, 15th in the NHL.
  • The Golden Knights have conceded 37 goals while short-handed (killing off 79% of penalties), and the Jets have scored 42 power-play goals (successful on 21% of opportunities).
  • The Jets have conceded 44 goals while short-handed (killing off 76.1% of penalties), and the Golden Knights have scored 31 power-play goals (successful on 18.5% of opportunities).

Las Vegas Impact Players

  • Jonathan Marchessault's 25 goals and 23 assists in 59 games for Las Vegas add up to 48 total points on the season.
  • Chandler Stephenson is a key piece of the offense for Las Vegas with 46 total points this season. He has scored 15 goals and added 31 assists in 62 games.
  • Reilly Smith's 16 goals and 22 assists add up to 38 points this season.
  • Laurent Brossoit has 526 saves while allowing 62 goals (2.9 goals against average) with an .895 save percentage (46th in the league).

Golden Knights Injuries: Reilly Smith: Out (Undisclosed), Mark Stone: Out (Upper body), Alec Martinez: Out (Upper Body/Health and Safety Protocols), Brayden McNabb: Out (Arm)

Winnipeg Impact Players

  • One of Winnipeg's top offensive players this season is Kyle Connor, who has 77 points (39 goals, 38 assists) and plays an average of 21:49 per game.
  • Mark Scheifele has totaled 55 points (one per game), scoring 23 goals and adding 32 assists.
  • Pierre-Luc Dubois has scored 24 goals and added 24 assists through 62 games for Winnipeg.
  • Connor Hellebuyck has a 3.0 goals against average, and 1567 saves. His .908 save percentage ranks 27th in the league.

Jets Injuries: Cole Perfetti: Out (Upper-body), Adam Lowry: Out (COVID-19)

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

March
22
2022

Vegas Golden Knights at Winnipeg Jets

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

