How to Watch Vegas Golden Knights vs. Winnipeg Jets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 19, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Vegas Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) celebrates after assisting on a goal scored by Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) against the Los Angeles Kings during the second period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

The Winnipeg Jets (29-24-10) host the Vegas Golden Knights (34-27-4) as a part of Tuesday's NHL slate, starting at 8:00 PM ET at Bell MTS Place. The Jets sit in 10th place and the Golden Knights are eighth in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Winnipeg vs. Las Vegas

Game Day: Tuesday, March 22, 2022

Tuesday, March 22, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain

ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain Arena: Bell MTS Place

Betting Information for Winnipeg vs. Las Vegas

Favorite Spread Total Jets -1.5 6

Winnipeg and Las Vegas Stats

The Jets score 3.1 goals per game (196 in 63 games), and the Golden Knights concede 3.0 (196 in 65).

On average, the Golden Knights score 3.1 goals in a game (15th in league), and the Jets concede 3.1 (18th).

Winnipeg is +2 overall in goal differential this season, 16th in the NHL.

Las Vegas is +5 overall in terms of goals this season, 15th in the NHL.

The Golden Knights have conceded 37 goals while short-handed (killing off 79% of penalties), and the Jets have scored 42 power-play goals (successful on 21% of opportunities).

The Jets have conceded 44 goals while short-handed (killing off 76.1% of penalties), and the Golden Knights have scored 31 power-play goals (successful on 18.5% of opportunities).

Las Vegas Impact Players

Jonathan Marchessault's 25 goals and 23 assists in 59 games for Las Vegas add up to 48 total points on the season.

Chandler Stephenson is a key piece of the offense for Las Vegas with 46 total points this season. He has scored 15 goals and added 31 assists in 62 games.

Reilly Smith's 16 goals and 22 assists add up to 38 points this season.

Laurent Brossoit has 526 saves while allowing 62 goals (2.9 goals against average) with an .895 save percentage (46th in the league).

Golden Knights Injuries: Reilly Smith: Out (Undisclosed), Mark Stone: Out (Upper body), Alec Martinez: Out (Upper Body/Health and Safety Protocols), Brayden McNabb: Out (Arm)

Winnipeg Impact Players

One of Winnipeg's top offensive players this season is Kyle Connor, who has 77 points (39 goals, 38 assists) and plays an average of 21:49 per game.

Mark Scheifele has totaled 55 points (one per game), scoring 23 goals and adding 32 assists.

Pierre-Luc Dubois has scored 24 goals and added 24 assists through 62 games for Winnipeg.

Connor Hellebuyck has a 3.0 goals against average, and 1567 saves. His .908 save percentage ranks 27th in the league.

Jets Injuries: Cole Perfetti: Out (Upper-body), Adam Lowry: Out (COVID-19)

