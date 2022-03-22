How to Watch Vegas Golden Knights vs. Winnipeg Jets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Winnipeg Jets (29-24-10) host the Vegas Golden Knights (34-27-4) as a part of Tuesday's NHL slate, starting at 8:00 PM ET at Bell MTS Place. The Jets sit in 10th place and the Golden Knights are eighth in the Western Conference.
How to Watch Winnipeg vs. Las Vegas
- Game Day: Tuesday, March 22, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
- Arena: Bell MTS Place
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Winnipeg vs. Las Vegas
Winnipeg and Las Vegas Stats
- The Jets score 3.1 goals per game (196 in 63 games), and the Golden Knights concede 3.0 (196 in 65).
- On average, the Golden Knights score 3.1 goals in a game (15th in league), and the Jets concede 3.1 (18th).
- Winnipeg is +2 overall in goal differential this season, 16th in the NHL.
- Las Vegas is +5 overall in terms of goals this season, 15th in the NHL.
- The Golden Knights have conceded 37 goals while short-handed (killing off 79% of penalties), and the Jets have scored 42 power-play goals (successful on 21% of opportunities).
- The Jets have conceded 44 goals while short-handed (killing off 76.1% of penalties), and the Golden Knights have scored 31 power-play goals (successful on 18.5% of opportunities).
Las Vegas Impact Players
- Jonathan Marchessault's 25 goals and 23 assists in 59 games for Las Vegas add up to 48 total points on the season.
- Chandler Stephenson is a key piece of the offense for Las Vegas with 46 total points this season. He has scored 15 goals and added 31 assists in 62 games.
- Reilly Smith's 16 goals and 22 assists add up to 38 points this season.
- Laurent Brossoit has 526 saves while allowing 62 goals (2.9 goals against average) with an .895 save percentage (46th in the league).
Golden Knights Injuries: Reilly Smith: Out (Undisclosed), Mark Stone: Out (Upper body), Alec Martinez: Out (Upper Body/Health and Safety Protocols), Brayden McNabb: Out (Arm)
Winnipeg Impact Players
- One of Winnipeg's top offensive players this season is Kyle Connor, who has 77 points (39 goals, 38 assists) and plays an average of 21:49 per game.
- Mark Scheifele has totaled 55 points (one per game), scoring 23 goals and adding 32 assists.
- Pierre-Luc Dubois has scored 24 goals and added 24 assists through 62 games for Winnipeg.
- Connor Hellebuyck has a 3.0 goals against average, and 1567 saves. His .908 save percentage ranks 27th in the league.
Jets Injuries: Cole Perfetti: Out (Upper-body), Adam Lowry: Out (COVID-19)
