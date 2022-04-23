Washington Capitals vs. Arizona Coyotes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/22/2022

How to Watch Washington Capitals vs. Arizona Coyotes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Washington Capitals (43-23-11) square off against the Arizona Coyotes (22-49-6) in NHL action on Friday, starting at 10:30 PM ET at Gila River Arena. The Capitals are eighth in the Eastern Conference (97 points), and the Coyotes are 16th in the Western Conference (50 points).
How to Watch Arizona vs. Washington
- Game Day: Friday, April 22, 2022
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Arena: Gila River Arena
- Arena: Gila River Arena
Washington and Arizona Stats
- The Capitals score 3.4 goals per game (261 in 77 games), and the Coyotes give up 3.8 (292 in 77).
- The Coyotes are 32nd in the league in scoring (2.4 goals per game), and the Capitals are 14th defensively (3.0 against).
- Washington is 11th in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at +34.
- Arizona is -104 overall in terms of goals this season, 32nd in the league.
- On the power play, the Capitals have scored 46 goals (on 19.7% of opportunities, 21st in NHL), and short-handed the Coyotes have conceded 61 (killing off 74.0% of penalties, 32nd in league).
- The Capitals have conceded 39 goals while short-handed (10th in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Coyotes have scored 26 power-play goals (30th in power-play percentage).
Arizona Impact Players
- Clayton Keller is one of the top offensive options for Arizona with 63 points (0.9 per game), with 28 goals and 35 assists in 67 games (playing 20:08 per game).
- Nick Schmaltz is a key piece of the offense for Arizona with 54 total points this season. He has scored 23 goals and added 31 assists in 58 games.
- Phil Kessel is a top contributor on offense for Arizona with seven goals and 41 assists.
- Karel Vejmelka has allowed 162 goals (3.7 goals against average) and amassed 1435 saves with an .899 save percentage (40th in the league).
Coyotes Injuries: Conor Timmins: Out For Season (Lower Body), Lawson Crouse: Out (Hand), Nick Ritchie: Day To Day (Upper Body), Clayton Keller: Out For Season (Lower-body), Christian Fischer: Out (Lower-body), Dmitrij Jaskin: Out (Undisclosed), Jakob Chychrun: Out (Ankle), Dysin Mayo: Out (Upper Body), Jay Beagle: Day To Day (Lower Body), Bryan Little: Out (Head)
Washington Impact Players
- Alex Ovechkin is one of Washington's leading contributors (91 total points), having put up 50 goals and 41 assists.
- Evgeny Kuznetsov has picked up 77 points (1.0 per game), scoring 24 goals and adding 53 assists.
- John Carlson has 15 goals and 53 assists for Washington.
- Ilya Samsonov has conceded 112 goals (3.0 goals against average) and recorded 974 saves with an .897 save percentage (43rd in the league).
Capitals Injuries: Dmitry Orlov: Day To Day (Lower Body), Carl Hagelin: Out (Eye)
Capitals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
4/16/2022
Canadiens
W 8-4
Away
-277
4/18/2022
Avalanche
W 3-2
Away
+159
4/20/2022
Golden Knights
L 4-3
Away
+124
4/22/2022
Coyotes
-
Away
-406
4/24/2022
Maple Leafs
-
Home
-
4/26/2022
Islanders
-
Home
-
4/28/2022
Islanders
-
Away
-
Coyotes Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
4/16/2022
Flames
L 9-1
Away
+414
4/18/2022
Hurricanes
L 5-3
Home
+325
4/20/2022
Blackhawks
L 4-3
Home
+140
4/22/2022
Capitals
-
Home
+314
4/23/2022
Blues
-
Home
-
4/26/2022
Wild
-
Away
-
4/27/2022
Stars
-
Away
-
