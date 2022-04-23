Washington Capitals vs. Arizona Coyotes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/22/2022

Mar 28, 2022; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Arizona Coyotes forward Clayton Keller (9) celebrates his first period goal against the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Capitals (43-23-11) square off against the Arizona Coyotes (22-49-6) in NHL action on Friday, starting at 10:30 PM ET at Gila River Arena. The Capitals are eighth in the Eastern Conference (97 points), and the Coyotes are 16th in the Western Conference (50 points).

How to Watch Arizona vs. Washington

Game Day: Friday, April 22, 2022

Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Arena: Gila River Arena

Washington and Arizona Stats

The Capitals score 3.4 goals per game (261 in 77 games), and the Coyotes give up 3.8 (292 in 77).

The Coyotes are 32nd in the league in scoring (2.4 goals per game), and the Capitals are 14th defensively (3.0 against).

Washington is 11th in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at +34.

Arizona is -104 overall in terms of goals this season, 32nd in the league.

On the power play, the Capitals have scored 46 goals (on 19.7% of opportunities, 21st in NHL), and short-handed the Coyotes have conceded 61 (killing off 74.0% of penalties, 32nd in league).

The Capitals have conceded 39 goals while short-handed (10th in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Coyotes have scored 26 power-play goals (30th in power-play percentage).

Arizona Impact Players

Clayton Keller is one of the top offensive options for Arizona with 63 points (0.9 per game), with 28 goals and 35 assists in 67 games (playing 20:08 per game).

Nick Schmaltz is a key piece of the offense for Arizona with 54 total points this season. He has scored 23 goals and added 31 assists in 58 games.

Phil Kessel is a top contributor on offense for Arizona with seven goals and 41 assists.

Karel Vejmelka has allowed 162 goals (3.7 goals against average) and amassed 1435 saves with an .899 save percentage (40th in the league).

Coyotes Injuries: Conor Timmins: Out For Season (Lower Body), Lawson Crouse: Out (Hand), Nick Ritchie: Day To Day (Upper Body), Clayton Keller: Out For Season (Lower-body), Christian Fischer: Out (Lower-body), Dmitrij Jaskin: Out (Undisclosed), Jakob Chychrun: Out (Ankle), Dysin Mayo: Out (Upper Body), Jay Beagle: Day To Day (Lower Body), Bryan Little: Out (Head)

Washington Impact Players

Alex Ovechkin is one of Washington's leading contributors (91 total points), having put up 50 goals and 41 assists.

Evgeny Kuznetsov has picked up 77 points (1.0 per game), scoring 24 goals and adding 53 assists.

John Carlson has 15 goals and 53 assists for Washington.

Ilya Samsonov has conceded 112 goals (3.0 goals against average) and recorded 974 saves with an .897 save percentage (43rd in the league).

Capitals Injuries: Dmitry Orlov: Day To Day (Lower Body), Carl Hagelin: Out (Eye)

Capitals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 4/16/2022 Canadiens W 8-4 Away -277 4/18/2022 Avalanche W 3-2 Away +159 4/20/2022 Golden Knights L 4-3 Away +124 4/22/2022 Coyotes - Away -406 4/24/2022 Maple Leafs - Home - 4/26/2022 Islanders - Home - 4/28/2022 Islanders - Away -

Coyotes Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 4/16/2022 Flames L 9-1 Away +414 4/18/2022 Hurricanes L 5-3 Home +325 4/20/2022 Blackhawks L 4-3 Home +140 4/22/2022 Capitals - Home +314 4/23/2022 Blues - Home - 4/26/2022 Wild - Away - 4/27/2022 Stars - Away -

