Washington Capitals vs. Arizona Coyotes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/22/2022

How to Watch Washington Capitals vs. Arizona Coyotes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 28, 2022; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Arizona Coyotes forward Clayton Keller (9) celebrates his first period goal against the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Capitals (43-23-11) square off against the Arizona Coyotes (22-49-6) in NHL action on Friday, starting at 10:30 PM ET at Gila River Arena. The Capitals are eighth in the Eastern Conference (97 points), and the Coyotes are 16th in the Western Conference (50 points).

How to Watch Arizona vs. Washington

  • Game Day: Friday, April 22, 2022
  • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks
  • Arena: Gila River Arena
Washington and Arizona Stats

  • The Capitals score 3.4 goals per game (261 in 77 games), and the Coyotes give up 3.8 (292 in 77).
  • The Coyotes are 32nd in the league in scoring (2.4 goals per game), and the Capitals are 14th defensively (3.0 against).
  • Washington is 11th in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at +34.
  • Arizona is -104 overall in terms of goals this season, 32nd in the league.
  • On the power play, the Capitals have scored 46 goals (on 19.7% of opportunities, 21st in NHL), and short-handed the Coyotes have conceded 61 (killing off 74.0% of penalties, 32nd in league).
  • The Capitals have conceded 39 goals while short-handed (10th in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Coyotes have scored 26 power-play goals (30th in power-play percentage).

Arizona Impact Players

  • Clayton Keller is one of the top offensive options for Arizona with 63 points (0.9 per game), with 28 goals and 35 assists in 67 games (playing 20:08 per game).
  • Nick Schmaltz is a key piece of the offense for Arizona with 54 total points this season. He has scored 23 goals and added 31 assists in 58 games.
  • Phil Kessel is a top contributor on offense for Arizona with seven goals and 41 assists.
  • Karel Vejmelka has allowed 162 goals (3.7 goals against average) and amassed 1435 saves with an .899 save percentage (40th in the league).

Coyotes Injuries: Conor Timmins: Out For Season (Lower Body), Lawson Crouse: Out (Hand), Nick Ritchie: Day To Day (Upper Body), Clayton Keller: Out For Season (Lower-body), Christian Fischer: Out (Lower-body), Dmitrij Jaskin: Out (Undisclosed), Jakob Chychrun: Out (Ankle), Dysin Mayo: Out (Upper Body), Jay Beagle: Day To Day (Lower Body), Bryan Little: Out (Head)

Washington Impact Players

  • Alex Ovechkin is one of Washington's leading contributors (91 total points), having put up 50 goals and 41 assists.
  • Evgeny Kuznetsov has picked up 77 points (1.0 per game), scoring 24 goals and adding 53 assists.
  • John Carlson has 15 goals and 53 assists for Washington.
  • Ilya Samsonov has conceded 112 goals (3.0 goals against average) and recorded 974 saves with an .897 save percentage (43rd in the league).

Capitals Injuries: Dmitry Orlov: Day To Day (Lower Body), Carl Hagelin: Out (Eye)

Capitals Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/AwayMoneyline

4/16/2022

Canadiens

W 8-4

Away

-277

4/18/2022

Avalanche

W 3-2

Away

+159

4/20/2022

Golden Knights

L 4-3

Away

+124

4/22/2022

Coyotes

-

Away

-406

4/24/2022

Maple Leafs

-

Home

-

4/26/2022

Islanders

-

Home

-

4/28/2022

Islanders

-

Away

-

Coyotes Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/AwayMoneyline

4/16/2022

Flames

L 9-1

Away

+414

4/18/2022

Hurricanes

L 5-3

Home

+325

4/20/2022

Blackhawks

L 4-3

Home

+140

4/22/2022

Capitals

-

Home

+314

4/23/2022

Blues

-

Home

-

4/26/2022

Wild

-

Away

-

4/27/2022

Stars

-

Away

-

