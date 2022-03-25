How to Watch Capitals at Sabres

Skip to main content

How to Watch Washington Capitals at Buffalo Sabres: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

On Friday night in NHL action, the Capitals will hit the road to take on the Sabres in Buffalo.

The 2021-22 NHL season is quickly winding down and the playoffs will be here before we know it. With that in mind, teams are starting to make their final stretch run for playoff positioning. One intriguing matchup to watch this evening will feature the Capitals traveling to Buffalo to face off against the Sabres.

How to Watch the Washington Capitals at Buffalo Sabres Today:

Game Date: Mar. 25, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: MSG

Live stream the Washington Capitals at Buffalo Sabres game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Ahead of tonight's game, the Capitals are 35-20-10 and are without question in the mix to get into the postseason. Washington still needs to figure out how to put a few wins together to improve its positioning. Last time out, the Capitals ended up losing to the Blues by a final score of 5-2.

On the other side of the ice, the Sabres are not currently in playoff positioning. Buffalo holds a 23-33-8 record and is not a contender at this point in the season. In their last game, the Sabres ended up defeating the Penguins by a final score of 4-3.

While the Capitals are favored to win this game, the Sabres are not going to go down without a fight. That should make this game an entertaining one to watch. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out on top.

Regional restrictions may apply.

