How to Watch Capitals vs. Flames

Skip to main content

How to Watch Washington Capitals at Calgary Flames: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Capitals go for their third straight win on Tuesday night when they travel to Calgary to take on the Flames.

The Capitals start a three-game road trip on Tuesday night when they play the first of three games in Canada against the Flames.

How to Watch Washington Capitals at Calgary Flames Today:

Game Date: March 8, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Washington

Live stream the Washington Capitals at Calgary Flames game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Capitals are coming off big wins against the Hurricanes and Kraken that has pushed their record to 30-18-9. They now sit in the last wild card spot in the Eastern Conference, three points back of the Bruins for the first spot.

Tuesday they get another tough test when they take on a Flames team that is coming off a huge overtime win against the Avalanche on Saturday.

The Flames were coming off a disappointing 5-4 overtime loss to the Canadiens, but bounced back with the win against the top team in the NHL. 

Calgary has now won 13 of its last 15 games and is now in first place in the Pacific Division, four points up on the Kings.

It has been a great stretch for the Flames, as they are as hot as any team in the NHL and Tuesday night they will look to stay that way when they open a four-game homestand against the Capitals.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
8
2022

Washington Capitals at Calgary Flames

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Washington
Time
9:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Feb 26, 2022; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Minnesota Wild left wing Kirill Kaprizov (97) skates with the puck against the Calgary Flames during the third period at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Capitals vs. Flames

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
unlv women
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Air Force vs UNLV in Women's College Basketball

By Justin Carter1 minute ago
Nov 28, 2021; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; North Dakota Fighting Hawks guard Reid Grant (3) dribbles against Kansas State Wildcats guard Markquis Nowell (1) during the second half at Bramlage Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Summit League Tournament Championship: North Dakota State vs. South Dakota State

By Alex Barth1 minute ago
USATSI_5349624
College Baseball

How to Watch Utah vs. Fresno State

By Alex Barth1 minute ago
BASEBALL FANS
College Baseball

How to Watch UC San Diego vs. San Diego

By Alex Barth1 minute ago
Feb 22, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; San Jose Sharks left wing Alexander Barabanov (94), center Tomas Hertl (48), right wing Timo Meier (28) and defenseman Brent Burns (88) celebrate after a goal against the Anaheim Ducks in the second period at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Ducks at Blackhawks

By Adam Childs31 minutes ago
Soccer

Real Madrid vs. Paris Saint-Germain: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/9/2022

By What's On TV Staff45 minutes ago
Mar 5, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) controls the puck against the Seattle Kraken in the third period at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Calgary Flames vs. Washington Capitals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff59 minutes ago
Mar 6, 2022; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Wild left wing Kirill Kaprizov (97) skates with the puck in the third period against the Dallas Stars at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Rangers vs. Wild

By Matthew Beighle1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy