How to Watch Capitals vs. Flames

The Capitals start a three-game road trip on Tuesday night when they play the first of three games in Canada against the Flames.

How to Watch Washington Capitals at Calgary Flames Today:

Game Date: March 8, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Washington

The Capitals are coming off big wins against the Hurricanes and Kraken that has pushed their record to 30-18-9. They now sit in the last wild card spot in the Eastern Conference, three points back of the Bruins for the first spot.

Tuesday they get another tough test when they take on a Flames team that is coming off a huge overtime win against the Avalanche on Saturday.

The Flames were coming off a disappointing 5-4 overtime loss to the Canadiens, but bounced back with the win against the top team in the NHL.

Calgary has now won 13 of its last 15 games and is now in first place in the Pacific Division, four points up on the Kings.

It has been a great stretch for the Flames, as they are as hot as any team in the NHL and Tuesday night they will look to stay that way when they open a four-game homestand against the Capitals.

