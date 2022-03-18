How to Watch Capitals at Hurricanes

Skip to main content

How to Watch Washington Capitals at Carolina Hurricanes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Washington, who is trying to stay in the East's playoffs, takes on Carolina, who is trying to win the entire East, on Friday.

The Capitals are 33-18-10 going into this week where they have a slate of two games. They played the Blue Jackets yesterday and are on the back ended back-to-back games against the Hurricanes tonight on the road.

They have 76 points which are good for rank No. 8 in the East, the last playoff spot. They are 13 points above the next closest competitor, Columbus. This team ranks No. 7 in goals scored this season with 198 goals.

How to Watch Washington Capitals at Carolina Hurricanes Today:

Game Date: Mar. 18, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: NHL Network

Live stream the Washington Capitals at Carolina Hurricanes game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

They will be on the road against the Hurricanes. The Hurricanes are 41-13-5 boasting one of the best records in the NHL. They are tied with the third-highest odds to win the Stanley Cup this season.

They currently sit at the No. 2 spot in the East with 87 points. That position is one point behind No. 1 and five points ahead of No. 3. Carolina ranks No. 9 in the league in goals scored with 197 through 59 games.

This win would most likely help out Washington more as it looks to widen the gap between itself and the teams trying to close in on a playoff spot. However, Carolina is looking for all the wins they can get heading into the playoffs.

How To Watch

March
18
2022

Washington Capitals at Carolina Hurricanes

TV CHANNEL: NHL Network
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
