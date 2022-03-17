How to Watch Capitals at Blue Jackets

The Capitals are set to travel to Columbus to take on the Blue Jackets on Thursday night in a full slate of NHL action.

With the 2021-22 NHL season in its final stretch ahead of the playoffs, teams are looking to pick up big wins. On Thursday night, there will be quite a few intriguing games for fans to watch. One of those matchups will feature the Capitals facing off against the Blue Jackets on the road.

How to Watch the Washington Capitals at Columbus Blue Jackets Today:

Game Date: Mar. 17, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NBC Sports Washington

Live Stream the Washington Capitals at Columbus Blue Jackets game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Coming into tonight's game, the Capitals are looking like a potential contender. They are 33-18-10 and are capable of rattling off a few wins in a row at any time. Washington is also fresh off of a big 4-3 win over the Islanders in its last game.

On the other side of the rink, the Blue Jackets are on the edge of postseason contention. Columbus comes into this game with a 31-27-3 record and is looking to pick up a huge win at home. In their last game, the Blue Jackets beat the Senators by a final score of 4-1.

This should be an entertaining game for fans to watch, with two playoff-caliber squads facing off to put on a good show. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out on top ahead of the playoffs .

Regional restrictions may apply.