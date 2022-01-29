Skip to main content

How to Watch Washington Capitals at Dallas Stars: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Stars look to win their fifth straight game as they host the Capitals on Friday night.

The Stars have had a good week, as they finished off a perfect road trip with wins against the Flyers and Devils. The wins pushed their winning streak up to four as they are enjoying one of their best stretches of hockey all year.

How to Watch Washington Capitals at Dallas Stars Today:

Game Date: Jan. 28, 2022

Game Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Washington

Live stream the Washington Capitals at Dallas Stars game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Stars are now 22-16-2 on the season and have moved up to fifth place in Central Division, tied with the Flames and the Sharks for the last playoff spot in the Western Conference.

On Friday night, they will look to get their fifth straight win and beat a stumbling Capitals team.

Washington has lost eight of its last 11 games and is struggling after starting 20-6-7.

The slump has dropped the Capitals back to fourth place in the Metropolitan Division and just four points up on the Bruins for the first wild card spot.

It has been a tough stretch for the Capitals and one they need to find their way out of soon to avoid tumbling further down the standings.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
28
2022

Washington Capitals at Dallas Stars

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Washington
Time
9:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17569949
NHL

How to Watch Capitals at Stars

1 minute ago
USATSI_17570848
NHL

How to Watch Bruins at Coyotes

1 minute ago
Jan 25, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Arizona Coyotes right wing Clayton Keller (9) celebrates a second period goal against the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena. Mandatory Credit: Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Boston Bruins vs. Arizona Coyotes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/28/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 26, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; San Jose Sharks goaltender James Reimer (47) makes a save on Washington Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov (92) during the second period at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Washington Capitals vs. Dallas Stars: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/28/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 26, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Boston Bruins left wing Brad Marchand (63) celebrates his goal with center Patrice Bergeron (37), defenseman Charlie McAvoy (73) and defenseman Urho Vaakanainen (58) in the second period against the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Arizona Coyotes vs. Boston Bruins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/28/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 25, 2022; Newark, New Jersey, USA; New Jersey Devils center Nico Hischier (13) skates with the puck while being defended by Dallas Stars left wing Jason Robertson (21) during the second period at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Dallas Stars vs. Washington Capitals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/28/2022

1 minute ago
USATSI_15760876
NBA

How to Watch Timberwolves at Suns

1 minute ago
Jan 26, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) shoots the ball over Utah Jazz forward Eric Paschall (0) during the third quarter at Vivint Arena. Phoenix Suns won 105-97. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/28/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 23, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) reacts after being hit in the face by Golden State Warriors forward Kevon Looney (5) in the fourth quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Utah Jazz vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/28/2022

1 minute ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy