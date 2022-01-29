How to Watch Capitals at Stars

The Stars look to win their fifth straight game as they host the Capitals on Friday night.

The Stars have had a good week, as they finished off a perfect road trip with wins against the Flyers and Devils. The wins pushed their winning streak up to four as they are enjoying one of their best stretches of hockey all year.

How to Watch Washington Capitals at Dallas Stars Today:

Game Date: Jan. 28, 2022

Game Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Washington

The Stars are now 22-16-2 on the season and have moved up to fifth place in Central Division, tied with the Flames and the Sharks for the last playoff spot in the Western Conference.

On Friday night, they will look to get their fifth straight win and beat a stumbling Capitals team.

Washington has lost eight of its last 11 games and is struggling after starting 20-6-7.

The slump has dropped the Capitals back to fourth place in the Metropolitan Division and just four points up on the Bruins for the first wild card spot.

It has been a tough stretch for the Capitals and one they need to find their way out of soon to avoid tumbling further down the standings.

