How to Watch Capitals at Wild

How to Watch Washington Capitals at Minnesota Wild: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Alex Ovechkin and the Capitals take on the Wild in a heated matchup Saturday.

The Capitals are tied for second place in the Metropolitan Division with 48 points on a 20-6-8 record. They are three points behind the Lightning for first place in the Eastern Conference.

The Wild, a Western Conference team, are 20-10-2 with 42 points and are tied with the Avalanche for fifth place in the conference.

How to Watch Washington Capitals at Minnesota Wild Today:

Game Date: Jan. 8, 2022

Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Washington

Minnesota has lost four of its last five games and also has had five recent games postponed due to COVID-19 issues.

The Wild are led by Ryan Hartman with 15 goals, and he also has 13 assists on 110 shots on goal. Kirill Kaprizov is one goal behind him with 14 but has 26 assists.

Washington is led by star Alex Ovechkin. He's scored 24 goals with 16 assists, leading the team in both categories.

Washington ranks fifth in the league in goals scored with 117. Minnesota is one behind them with 116 goals. Each team will look to cool its opponent's hot scoring to get a win Saturday.

How To Watch

January
8
2022

Washington Capitals at Minnesota Wild

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Washington
Time
8:00
PM/ET
NHL

