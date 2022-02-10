How to Watch Capitals at Canadiens

Skip to main content

How to Watch Washington Capitals at Montreal Canadiens: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

A playoff-caliber Capitals team will go on the road to try to get a win against one of the worst Eastern Conference teams, the Canadiens.

The Capitals are the No. 7 team in the Eastern Conference. They are 25-14-9 with 59 points this year. They are just four points behind the Maple Leafs and four points ahead of the Bruins. 

Washington currently brings a two-game losing streak into this matchup after losing to the Oilers and the Blue Jackets in its last two contests. It ranks No. 8 in goals scored with 154 on the season. 

How to Watch Washington Capitals at Montreal Canadiens Today:

Game Date: Feb. 10, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Washington

Live stream the Washington Capitals at Montreal Canadiens game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Unfortunately, the Canadiens are the worst team in the same conference as Washington. They are just 8-30-7 this season with only 23 points. They are 12 points behind the Sabres to get out of last place.

This team is led by Nick Suzuki who has 27 points from nine goals and 18 assists this season. Despite leading the team, he still has a negative plus/minus on the season of negative-20. Tyler Toffoli follows him with 25 points.

Washington is projected to win this matchup with a favored spread of -1.5 goals and a money line of -225. Montreal's money line is +180. The total projected goals scored is Over/Under 6.0 goals.

Regional restrictions may apply.

