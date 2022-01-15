How to Watch Capitals at Islanders

The Islanders go for their fourth straight win Saturday afternoon as they host the Capitals.

It appears that going on break for COVID-19 concerns has helped the Islanders regroup. New York won for the third straight time Thursday, 3-2 over the Devils.

How to Watch Washington Capitals at New York Islanders Today:

Game Date: Jan. 15, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: MSG+

The win was the Islanders' first game in 12 days after having their last four postponed. They had won their two before that after taking an 11-day pause. It has been a strange month and a half for New York, but the team is playing some of its best hockey anyway.

Saturday afternoon, it will look to grab its fourth straight win for the first time this season when it takes on a Capitals team that has lost four straight.

Washington has dropped a season-high four in a row, two of which have been in extra time. Those two losses have now given the Capitals a league-high nine overtime or shootout losses.

Washington has now dropped to third place in the Metropolitan Division, three points back of the first-place Rangers.

The Capitals are still the better team on paper, but the Islanders are playing well and getting Washington on their home ice. This should be a fun game.

