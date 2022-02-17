How to Watch the Capitals at Flyers

Skip to main content

How to Watch the Washington Capitals at Philadelphia Flyers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Flyers will look to pick up a much needed win against the Capitals at home in this Thursday night NHL matchup.

The Flyers are coming off of an overtime loss (5-4) to their cross-state rival, the Penguins, on Tuesday night. In what has been a far from successful season this year, Philadelphia will try to knock off the Capitals to try to climb further up in the standings.  

How to Watch Washington Capitals at Philadelphia Flyers Today:

Game Date: Feb. 17, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Washington Plus

Live stream the Washington Capitals at Philadelphia Flyers game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Despite goals being scored by four different Flyers' players Tuesday (Claude Giroux, Scott Laughton, Nick Seeler and Travis Konecny), the team's defense was not able to hold off the Penguins' offense.  

The Capitals are coming off a strong win Tuesday night against the Predators. They were able to put up four goals on the evening from Alexander Ovechkin (two), Nick Jensen and Joe Snively. It was a much-needed win for the Caps after losing to second to last place Ottawa.

If the Capitals are able to pull off a win against the Flyers and the Rangers lose, they will be able to move up to third place in the Metropolitan standings. With only seven points separating first place from fourth, the remainder of the season should certainly be exciting as teams battle for playoff positions. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

