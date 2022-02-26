How to Watch Capitals at Flyers

Skip to main content

How to Watch Washington Capitals at Philadelphia Flyers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Flyers look to get revenge and end their six-game losing streak against the Capitals when they meet on Saturday afternoon.

The Capitals' best player in franchise history will be on the ice Saturday afternoon against the Flyers, but his mind might be elsewhere. While there may be more pressing priorities, Alexander Ovechkin still has a job to do and that is first taking care of business against Philadelphia. 

How to Watch Washington Capitals at Philadelphia Flyers Today:

Game Date: Feb. 26, 2022

Game Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV: NHL Network

Live stream Washington Capitals at Philadelphia Flyers on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Washington is nine points back of the Metropolitan Division-leading Carolina Hurricanes and this game is a good opportunity to start chipping away from that lead. It becomes more important as the Capitals are coming off a stinging 4-1 loss against the Rangers. 

The good news for Washington is that the game before that, the Capitals beat the Flyers 5-3 in a game that showed they have depth beyond Ovechkin. He was quiet most of that game but Garnet Hathaway stepped up with two goals and an assist. They will be the favorite in this one. 

That is mostly because the Flyers are in the midst of their third lengthy losing streak of the season. They have already had two streaks of 10 or more losses in a row. Now, they are in the midst of a six-game losing streak after back-to-back wins toward the beginning of the month. Playing at home and the motivation to get revenge will be the reason to think this game can stay close. 

