How to Watch Capitals at Blues

Washington has been stewing over a 4-3 overtime loss to New Jersey on Sunday, and since Tuesday’s game against Montreal was postponed, the Capitals come into tonight’s game against St. Louis well rested. They face the Blues who currently sit in second place in the Central Division.

The Blues are 7-2-1 in their last 10 games and are keeping pace with the streaking Predators atop the division. Boasting the NHL’s second-best home record at 12-3-2, St. Louis has won nine of its last 10 at home, while the visiting Capitals hold a 10-3-3 road record.

How to Watch Washington Capitals at St. Louis Blues:

Match Date: Jan. 7, 2022

Match Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: NHL Network

This game will hinge on the special teams, as the Blues top-ranked power play unit goes up against the leagues eighth-best penalty-killing unit. St. Louis has scored 29 power-play goals, scoring at a 30.2% clip. The Capitals penalty kill is stopping 82.8% of their opponents’ opportunities.

Veteran winger Alex Ovechkin leads the Caps with 50 points, averaging 1.5 points per game so far this season, but has been held without a point twice in his last four games.

The Blues will be without their leading goal scorer and leading point scorer, as winger Vladimir Tarasenko is among three players who landed on the COVID-19 list Thursday. Tarasenko has scored six goals and tallied five assists in his last 11 games.

This game matches up two of the top seven teams in the league in terms of goal differential. Washington sits in fourth place at +29 while St. Louis is in seventh with a +23 margin.

