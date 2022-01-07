How to Watch Capitals at Blues

Skip to main content

How to Watch Washington Capitals at St. Louis Blues: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Alex Ovechkin leads the Capitals into St. Louis to face the Blues.

Washington has been stewing over a 4-3 overtime loss to New Jersey on Sunday, and since Tuesday’s game against Montreal was postponed, the Capitals come into tonight’s game against St. Louis well rested. They face the Blues who currently sit in second place in the Central Division.

The Blues are 7-2-1 in their last 10 games and are keeping pace with the streaking Predators atop the division. Boasting the NHL’s second-best home record at 12-3-2, St. Louis has won nine of its last 10 at home, while the visiting Capitals hold a 10-3-3 road record.

How to Watch Washington Capitals at St. Louis Blues:

Match Date: Jan. 7, 2022

Match Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: NHL Network

Live stream the Washington Capitals at St. Louis Blues game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

This game will hinge on the special teams, as the Blues top-ranked power play unit goes up against the leagues eighth-best penalty-killing unit. St. Louis has scored 29 power-play goals, scoring at a 30.2% clip. The Capitals penalty kill is stopping 82.8% of their opponents’ opportunities.

Veteran winger Alex Ovechkin leads the Caps with 50 points, averaging 1.5 points per game so far this season, but has been held without a point twice in his last four games.

The Blues will be without their leading goal scorer and leading point scorer, as winger Vladimir Tarasenko is among three players who landed on the COVID-19 list Thursday. Tarasenko has scored six goals and tallied five assists in his last 11 games.

This game matches up two of the top seven teams in the league in terms of goal differential. Washington sits in fourth place at +29 while St. Louis is in seventh with a +23 margin.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
7
2022

Washington Capitals at St. Louis Blues

TV CHANNEL: NHL Network
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 2, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov (92) advances the puck as New Jersey Devils center Jack Hughes (86) looks on during the third period at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Capitals at Blues

3 minutes ago
USATSI_17458634
NBA

How to Watch Timberwolves at Thunder

3 minutes ago
USATSI_17437072
NBA

How to Watch Mavericks at Rockets

3 minutes ago
Jan 1, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) dribbles as Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) defends during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Wizards at Bulls

3 minutes ago
Dec 22, 2020; Berkeley, California, USA; A rack of basketballs sits on the court before the game between the California Golden Bears and the Seattle Redhawks at Haas Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
High School Basketball

How to Watch Abraham Lincoln Council Bluffs vs. Millard North

3 minutes ago
Mariah Bell
Figure Skating

How to Watch U.S. Championships: Ladies Free Skate

3 minutes ago
Washington State Women's Basketball
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Washington State at Arizona in Women's College Basketball

3 minutes ago
RuPaul
entertainment

How to Watch RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 14 Premiere

3 minutes ago
Dec 14, 2021; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (4) and Brooklyn Nets guard Patty Mills (8) react after Barnes misses the potential game-winning shot during overtime at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Bucks at Nets

33 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy