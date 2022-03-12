How to Watch Capitals at Canucks

Skip to main content

How to Watch Washington Capitals at Vancouver Canucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Canucks go for their fourth straight win on Friday night when they host the Capitals.

The Canucks have gotten hot and it couldn't have come at a better time. They have climbed back into the playoff picture and are just three points back of the Stars for the last wild card spot in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Washington Capitals at Vancouver Canucks Today:

Game Date: March 11, 2022

Game Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Washington Plus

Live stream the Washington Capitals at Vancouver Canucks game on fuboTV:

Vancouver is in the midst of a seven-game homestand as it won the first game 5-3 against the Canadiens. It was the third straight win for the Canucks and they have now won six of their last seven games.

Friday night, they will look to stay hot when they host a Capitals team that is coming off a 4-3 overtime loss to the Oilers on Wednesday.

The loss to Edmonton snapped a three-game winning streak for Washington and dropped it to 31-18-10 on the season.

The Capitals are still in the last playoff spot and are a safe 13 points up on the Blue Jackets, but they have their sights set on catching the Penguins, who are five points up on them in the Metropolitan Division.

Both of these teams have been playing well recently and could really use the win which should make it a great game in their only meeting in Vancouver this year.

How To Watch

March
11
2022

Washington Capitals at Vancouver Canucks

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Washington Plus
Time
10:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
