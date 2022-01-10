How to Watch Washington Capitals vs. Boston Bruins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 8, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Boston Bruins left wing Brad Marchand (63) is congratulated by Boston Bruins center Charlie Coyle (13) as he makes an empty net goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the third period at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

NHL action on Monday includes the Washington Capitals (20-7-9) hosting the Boston Bruins (18-11-2) at Capital One Arena, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Capitals rank fifth and the Bruins eighth in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Washington vs. Boston

Game Day: Monday, January 10, 2022

Monday, January 10, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Arena: Capital One Arena

Capital One Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Washington vs. Boston

Favorite Spread Total Capitals -1.5 6

Washington and Boston Stats

The Capitals are eighth in the league in goals scored per game (3.3), and the Bruins are sixth in goals allowed (2.6).

On average, the Bruins put up 2.9 goals in a game (17th in NHL), and the Capitals allow 2.6 (sixth).

Washington is seventh in the league in goal differential, at +25 (+0.7 per game).

Boston has a +11 goal differential on the season, 12th in the league.

The Bruins have conceded 18 power-play goals (11th in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Capitals have scored 15 power-play goals (31st in power-play percentage).

The Bruins have scored 20 power-play goals (on 22% of opportunities, 10th in NHL), and short-handed the Capitals have conceded 15 (killing off 83.3% of penalties, eighth in league).

Washington Impact Players

Alex Ovechkin is Washington's leading contributor with 51 points. He has 24 goals and 27 assists this season.

Evgeny Kuznetsov has accumulated 34 points (1.0 per game), scoring 12 goals and adding 22 assists.

John Carlson's season total of 32 points has come from eight goals and 24 assists.

Ilya Samsonov has allowed 52 goals (2.6 per game) and racked up 483 saves (24.2 per game).

Vitek Vanecek has conceded 38 goals (2.4 per game) and racked up 386 saves (24.1 per game) with a .910 save percentage (21st in the league).

Capitals Injuries: Dmitry Orlov: Out (Health Protocols), Carl Hagelin: Out (Health Protocols), Anthony Mantha: Out (Upper Body)

Boston Impact Players

Brad Marchand has scored 14 goals (0.5 per game) and dished out 19 assists (0.7 per game), contributing to the Boston offense with 33 total points (1.3 per game). He takes 3.1 shots per game, shooting 17.3%.

Patrice Bergeron is one of the top contributors for Boston with 26 total points (0.9 per game), with 11 goals and 15 assists in 30 games.

Boston's David Pastrnak is among the leading scorers on the team with 24 total points (11 goals and 13 assists).

Jeremy Swayman has played 16 games this season, conceding 36 goals (2.3 per game) with 404 saves (25.3 per game) and a .918 save percentage (13th in the league).

Linus Ullmark has a .918 save percentage, recording 424 saves (28.3 per game) and allowing 38 goals (2.5 per game).

Bruins Injuries: Jake DeBrusk: Out (Health and Safety Protocols), Jakub Zboril: Out (Lower Body), Nick Foligno: Day To Day (Lower body), Tomas Nosek: Out (COVID-19)

Regional restrictions apply.