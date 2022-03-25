How to Watch Washington Capitals vs. Buffalo Sabres: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Washington Capitals (35-20-10) visit the Buffalo Sabres (23-33-8) during Friday's NHL action, starting at 7:00 PM ET at KeyBank Center. The Capitals are eighth in the Eastern Conference (80 points), and the Sabres are 12th in the Eastern Conference (54 points).

How to Watch Buffalo vs. Washington

Game Day: Friday, March 25, 2022

Friday, March 25, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: MSG

MSG Arena: KeyBank Center

KeyBank Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Washington vs. Buffalo

Favorite Spread Total Capitals -1.5 6

Washington and Buffalo Stats

The Capitals are ninth in the NHL in scoring (3.3 goals per game), and the Sabres are 26th defensively (3.5 against).

On average, the Sabres put up 2.6 goals in a game (25th in NHL), and the Capitals give up 2.8 (11th).

Washington is +29 overall in terms of goals this season, 10th in the NHL.

Buffalo is 26th in the NHL in goal differential, at -54 (-0.8 per game).

The Capitals have scored 38 power-play goals (22nd in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Sabres have conceded 41 goals on power-plays (25th in penalty-kill percentage).

The Capitals have conceded 36 goals while short-handed (14th in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Sabres have scored 32 power-play goals (25th in power-play percentage).

Buffalo Impact Players

Tage Thompson's 27 goals and 21 assists in 60 games for Buffalo add up to 48 total points on the season.

Jeff Skinner has scored 43 total points (0.7 per game) this campaign. He has 24 goals and 19 assists.

Rasmus Dahlin is a top contributor on offense for Buffalo with nine goals and 30 assists.

Craig Anderson has a .904 save percentage (36th in the league). He has 600 saves, and has given up 64 goals (3.0 goals against average).

Sabres Injuries: Malcolm Subban: Out For Season (Upper Body), Andrew Oglevie: Out (Undisclosed), Drake Caggiula: Out For Season (Back)

Washington Impact Players

Alex Ovechkin is one of Washington's top contributors (77 total points), having amassed 40 goals and 37 assists.

Evgeny Kuznetsov has accumulated 63 points (1.0 per game), scoring 22 goals and adding 41 assists.

John Carlson's season total of 53 points has come from 11 goals and 42 assists.

In 34 games, Ilya Samsonov has conceded 90 goals (2.95 goals against average) and has racked up 811 saves.

Capitals Injuries: Nic Dowd: Day To Day (Upper-body), Carl Hagelin: Out (Eye), T.J. Oshie: Day To Day (Lower Body)

Regional restrictions apply.