How to Watch Washington Capitals vs. Buffalo Sabres: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Washington Capitals (35-20-10) visit the Buffalo Sabres (23-33-8) during Friday's NHL action, starting at 7:00 PM ET at KeyBank Center. The Capitals are eighth in the Eastern Conference (80 points), and the Sabres are 12th in the Eastern Conference (54 points).
- Game Day: Friday, March 25, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: MSG
- Arena: KeyBank Center
Live Stream on fuboTV
Betting Information for Washington vs. Buffalo
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Capitals
-1.5
6
Washington and Buffalo Stats
- The Capitals are ninth in the NHL in scoring (3.3 goals per game), and the Sabres are 26th defensively (3.5 against).
- On average, the Sabres put up 2.6 goals in a game (25th in NHL), and the Capitals give up 2.8 (11th).
- Washington is +29 overall in terms of goals this season, 10th in the NHL.
- Buffalo is 26th in the NHL in goal differential, at -54 (-0.8 per game).
- The Capitals have scored 38 power-play goals (22nd in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Sabres have conceded 41 goals on power-plays (25th in penalty-kill percentage).
- The Capitals have conceded 36 goals while short-handed (14th in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Sabres have scored 32 power-play goals (25th in power-play percentage).
Buffalo Impact Players
- Tage Thompson's 27 goals and 21 assists in 60 games for Buffalo add up to 48 total points on the season.
- Jeff Skinner has scored 43 total points (0.7 per game) this campaign. He has 24 goals and 19 assists.
- Rasmus Dahlin is a top contributor on offense for Buffalo with nine goals and 30 assists.
- Craig Anderson has a .904 save percentage (36th in the league). He has 600 saves, and has given up 64 goals (3.0 goals against average).
Sabres Injuries: Malcolm Subban: Out For Season (Upper Body), Andrew Oglevie: Out (Undisclosed), Drake Caggiula: Out For Season (Back)
Washington Impact Players
- Alex Ovechkin is one of Washington's top contributors (77 total points), having amassed 40 goals and 37 assists.
- Evgeny Kuznetsov has accumulated 63 points (1.0 per game), scoring 22 goals and adding 41 assists.
- John Carlson's season total of 53 points has come from 11 goals and 42 assists.
- In 34 games, Ilya Samsonov has conceded 90 goals (2.95 goals against average) and has racked up 811 saves.
Capitals Injuries: Nic Dowd: Day To Day (Upper-body), Carl Hagelin: Out (Eye), T.J. Oshie: Day To Day (Lower Body)
