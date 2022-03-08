Washington Capitals vs. Calgary Flames: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/8/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Washington Capitals vs. Calgary Flames: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 7, 2022; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Calgary Flames left wing Johnny Gaudreau (13) celebrates his goal with teammates against the Edmonton Oilers during the third period at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports

The Calgary Flames (33-14-7) and the Washington Capitals (30-18-9) hit the ice in Calgary, Alberta on March 8, 2022 at Scotiabank Saddledome, starting at 9:00 PM ET. The Flames rank second in the Western Conference and the Capitals are eighth in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Calgary vs. Washington

  • Game Day: Tuesday, March 8, 2022
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks
  • Arena: Scotiabank Saddledome
Betting Information for Calgary vs. Washington

Flames vs Capitals Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Flames

-1.5

6

Calgary and Washington Stats

  • The Flames score 3.5 goals per game (188 in 54 games), and the Capitals concede 2.7 (156 in 57).
  • The Capitals are 11th in the league in goals scored per game (3.2), and the Flames are third in goals conceded (2.5).
  • Calgary is +55 overall in goal differential this season, third in the league.
  • Washington's goal differential is +27 on the season (ninth in the NHL).
  • The Flames have scored 36 power-play goals (10th in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Capitals have conceded 30 goals on power-plays (13th in penalty-kill percentage).
  • The Flames have conceded 25 goals while short-handed (fifth in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Capitals have scored 30 power-play goals (26th in power-play percentage).

Washington Impact Players

  • Alex Ovechkin's 68 points are pivotal for Washington. He has recorded 34 goals and 34 assists in 55 games.
  • Evgeny Kuznetsov is a top offensive contributor for Washington with 52 total points this season. He has scored 16 goals and added 36 assists in 54 games.
  • John Carlson's 10 goals and 35 assists add up to 45 points this season.
  • Vitek Vanecek has given up 55 goals (2.2 goals against average) and compiled 639 saves with a .921 save percentage (ninth-best in the league).

Capitals Injuries: Carl Hagelin: Out (Eye), Joe Snively: Out (Upper Body)

Calgary Impact Players

  • One of Calgary's top offensive players this season is Johnny Gaudreau, who has scored 71 points in 54 games (22 goals and 49 assists).
  • Matthew Tkachuk has 64 points (1.2 per game), scoring 27 goals and adding 37 assists.
  • Elias Lindholm has 27 goals and 30 assists for Calgary.
  • Jacob Markstrom has allowed 92 goals (2.17 goals against average) and racked up 1130 saves.

Flames Injuries: Connor Zary: Out (Lower body)

How To Watch

March
8
2022

Washington Capitals at Calgary Flames

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
9:00
PM/EST
NHL

