Washington Capitals vs. Calgary Flames: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/8/2022

Mar 7, 2022; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Calgary Flames left wing Johnny Gaudreau (13) celebrates his goal with teammates against the Edmonton Oilers during the third period at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports

The Calgary Flames (33-14-7) and the Washington Capitals (30-18-9) hit the ice in Calgary, Alberta on March 8, 2022 at Scotiabank Saddledome, starting at 9:00 PM ET. The Flames rank second in the Western Conference and the Capitals are eighth in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Calgary vs. Washington

Game Day: Tuesday, March 8, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

TV: NBC Sports Networks

Arena: Scotiabank Saddledome

Betting Information for Calgary vs. Washington

Favorite Spread Total Flames -1.5 6

Calgary and Washington Stats

The Flames score 3.5 goals per game (188 in 54 games), and the Capitals concede 2.7 (156 in 57).

The Capitals are 11th in the league in goals scored per game (3.2), and the Flames are third in goals conceded (2.5).

Calgary is +55 overall in goal differential this season, third in the league.

Washington's goal differential is +27 on the season (ninth in the NHL).

The Flames have scored 36 power-play goals (10th in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Capitals have conceded 30 goals on power-plays (13th in penalty-kill percentage).

The Flames have conceded 25 goals while short-handed (fifth in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Capitals have scored 30 power-play goals (26th in power-play percentage).

Washington Impact Players

Alex Ovechkin's 68 points are pivotal for Washington. He has recorded 34 goals and 34 assists in 55 games.

Evgeny Kuznetsov is a top offensive contributor for Washington with 52 total points this season. He has scored 16 goals and added 36 assists in 54 games.

John Carlson's 10 goals and 35 assists add up to 45 points this season.

Vitek Vanecek has given up 55 goals (2.2 goals against average) and compiled 639 saves with a .921 save percentage (ninth-best in the league).

Capitals Injuries: Carl Hagelin: Out (Eye), Joe Snively: Out (Upper Body)

Calgary Impact Players

One of Calgary's top offensive players this season is Johnny Gaudreau, who has scored 71 points in 54 games (22 goals and 49 assists).

Matthew Tkachuk has 64 points (1.2 per game), scoring 27 goals and adding 37 assists.

Elias Lindholm has 27 goals and 30 assists for Calgary.

Jacob Markstrom has allowed 92 goals (2.17 goals against average) and racked up 1130 saves.

Flames Injuries: Connor Zary: Out (Lower body)

