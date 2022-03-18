How to Watch Washington Capitals vs. Carolina Hurricanes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 17, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Washington Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov (92) celebrates a goal against the Columbus Blue Jackets during the third period at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Russell LaBounty-USA TODAY Sports

The Carolina Hurricanes (41-14-5) host the Washington Capitals (34-18-10) as a part of Friday's NHL slate, starting at 7:00 PM ET at PNC Arena. The Hurricanes sit in second place and the Capitals are eighth in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Carolina vs. Washington

Game Day: Friday, March 18, 2022

Friday, March 18, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NHL Network

NHL Network Arena: PNC Arena

Betting Information for Carolina vs. Washington

Favorite Spread Total Hurricanes -1.5 6

Carolina and Washington Stats

The Hurricanes score 3.3 goals per game (199 in 60 games), and the Capitals give up 2.8 (172 in 62).

On average, the Capitals score 3.3 goals in a game (10th in NHL), and the Hurricanes concede 2.4 (first).

Carolina is second in the NHL in goal differential, at +57 (+1.0 per game).

Washington is ninth in the NHL in goal differential, at +33 (+0.5 per game).

On the power play, the Hurricanes have scored 43 goals (on 24.4% of opportunities, fifth in NHL), and short-handed the Capitals have conceded 33 (killing off 80.7% of penalties, 13th in league).

The Hurricanes have conceded 23 goals while short-handed (first in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Capitals have scored 35 power-play goals (22nd in power-play percentage).

Washington Impact Players

Alex Ovechkin's 38 goals and 37 assists in 60 games for Washington add up to 75 total points on the season.

Evgeny Kuznetsov has posted 60 total points (1.0 per game) this campaign. He has 20 goals and 40 assists.

John Carlson's 10 goals and 40 assists add up to 50 points this season.

Ilya Samsonov has played 33 games this season, conceding 87 goals (3.0 goals against average) with 794 saves and a .901 save percentage (41st in the league).

Capitals Injuries: Carl Hagelin: Out (Eye), T.J. Oshie: Day To Day (Lower Body), Joe Snively: Out (Upper Body), Lars Eller: Out (COVID-19)

Carolina Impact Players

One of Carolina's top contributing offensive players this season is Sebastian Aho, who has 61 points (27 goals, 34 assists) and plays an average of 19:11 per game.

Andrei Svechnikov has totaled 53 points (0.9 per game), scoring 23 goals and adding 30 assists.

Teuvo Teravainen has scored 16 goals and added 31 assists through 55 games for Carolina.

Frederik Andersen has a goals against average of 2.1, and a .928 save percentage (third-best in the league).

Hurricanes Injuries: Jordan Martinook: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Seth Jarvis: Day To Day (Hip), Jake Gardiner: Out (Hip/back), Tony DeAngelo: Out (Midsection)

