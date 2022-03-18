How to Watch Washington Capitals vs. Carolina Hurricanes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Carolina Hurricanes (41-14-5) host the Washington Capitals (34-18-10) as a part of Friday's NHL slate, starting at 7:00 PM ET at PNC Arena. The Hurricanes sit in second place and the Capitals are eighth in the Eastern Conference.
How to Watch Carolina vs. Washington
- Game Day: Friday, March 18, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NHL Network
- Arena: PNC Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Carolina and Washington Stats
- The Hurricanes score 3.3 goals per game (199 in 60 games), and the Capitals give up 2.8 (172 in 62).
- On average, the Capitals score 3.3 goals in a game (10th in NHL), and the Hurricanes concede 2.4 (first).
- Carolina is second in the NHL in goal differential, at +57 (+1.0 per game).
- Washington is ninth in the NHL in goal differential, at +33 (+0.5 per game).
- On the power play, the Hurricanes have scored 43 goals (on 24.4% of opportunities, fifth in NHL), and short-handed the Capitals have conceded 33 (killing off 80.7% of penalties, 13th in league).
- The Hurricanes have conceded 23 goals while short-handed (first in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Capitals have scored 35 power-play goals (22nd in power-play percentage).
Washington Impact Players
- Alex Ovechkin's 38 goals and 37 assists in 60 games for Washington add up to 75 total points on the season.
- Evgeny Kuznetsov has posted 60 total points (1.0 per game) this campaign. He has 20 goals and 40 assists.
- John Carlson's 10 goals and 40 assists add up to 50 points this season.
- Ilya Samsonov has played 33 games this season, conceding 87 goals (3.0 goals against average) with 794 saves and a .901 save percentage (41st in the league).
Capitals Injuries: Carl Hagelin: Out (Eye), T.J. Oshie: Day To Day (Lower Body), Joe Snively: Out (Upper Body), Lars Eller: Out (COVID-19)
Carolina Impact Players
- One of Carolina's top contributing offensive players this season is Sebastian Aho, who has 61 points (27 goals, 34 assists) and plays an average of 19:11 per game.
- Andrei Svechnikov has totaled 53 points (0.9 per game), scoring 23 goals and adding 30 assists.
- Teuvo Teravainen has scored 16 goals and added 31 assists through 55 games for Carolina.
- Frederik Andersen has a goals against average of 2.1, and a .928 save percentage (third-best in the league).
Hurricanes Injuries: Jordan Martinook: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Seth Jarvis: Day To Day (Hip), Jake Gardiner: Out (Hip/back), Tony DeAngelo: Out (Midsection)
