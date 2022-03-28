Washington Capitals vs. Carolina Hurricanes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/28/2022

How to Watch Washington Capitals vs. Carolina Hurricanes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Carolina Hurricanes (43-15-7) visit the Washington Capitals (37-20-10) at Capital One Arena in Washington, District of Columbia on March 28, 2022, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Hurricanes are second (with 93 points) and the Capitals eighth (84 points) in the Eastern Conference.
How to Watch Washington vs. Carolina
- Game Day: Monday, March 28, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NHL Network
- Arena: Capital One Arena
Betting Information for Carolina vs. Washington
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Hurricanes
-1.5
6
Carolina and Washington Stats
- The Hurricanes score 3.3 goals per game (215 in 65 games), and the Capitals concede 2.8 (189 in 67).
- The Capitals put up 3.3 goals per game (219 in 67 games), and the Hurricanes concede 2.4 (154 in 65).
- In terms of goal differential, Carolina is +61 on the season (fourth in league).
- Washington is +30 overall in terms of goals this season, 10th in the NHL.
- The Capitals have conceded 36 goals while short-handed (killing off 80.3% of penalties), and the Hurricanes have scored 47 power-play goals (successful on 25% of opportunities).
- The Capitals have scored 39 power-play goals (on 19.4% of opportunities, 20th in NHL), and short-handed the Hurricanes have conceded 25 (killing off 88.8% of penalties, first in league).
Carolina Impact Players
- Sebastian Aho is one of Carolina's leading contributors (64 total points), having collected 28 goals and 36 assists.
- Andrei Svechnikov has 25 goals and 32 assists to total 57 points (0.9 per game).
- Teuvo Teravainen's season total of 51 points has come from 16 goals and 35 assists.
- Frederik Andersen has conceded 90 goals (2.1 goals against average) and racked up 1133 saves with a .926 save percentage (third-best in the league).
Hurricanes Injuries: Jordan Martinook: Out (Undisclosed), Jake Gardiner: Out (Hip/back)
Washington Impact Players
- Alex Ovechkin has collected 42 goals and 37 assists in 65 games for Washington, good for 79 points.
- Evgeny Kuznetsov is one of the impact players on offense for Washington with 65 total points (1.0 per game), with 22 goals and 43 assists in 64 games.
- John Carlson's 11 goals and 44 assists add up to 55 points this season.
- Ilya Samsonov has played 35 games this season, conceding 93 goals (3.0 goals against average) with 831 saves and an .899 save percentage (42nd in the league).
Capitals Injuries: Nic Dowd: Day To Day (Upper-body), Carl Hagelin: Out (Eye)
