Washington Capitals vs. Carolina Hurricanes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/28/2022

Mar 26, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) celebrates with right wing T.J. Oshie (77) and center Evgeny Kuznetsov (92) and center Nicklas Backstrom (19) after scorning a goal against the New Jersey Devils during the third period at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

The Carolina Hurricanes (43-15-7) visit the Washington Capitals (37-20-10) at Capital One Arena in Washington, District of Columbia on March 28, 2022, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Hurricanes are second (with 93 points) and the Capitals eighth (84 points) in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Washington vs. Carolina

Game Day: Monday, March 28, 2022

Monday, March 28, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NHL Network

NHL Network Arena: Capital One Arena

Betting Information for Carolina vs. Washington

Favorite Spread Total Hurricanes -1.5 6

Carolina and Washington Stats

The Hurricanes score 3.3 goals per game (215 in 65 games), and the Capitals concede 2.8 (189 in 67).

The Capitals put up 3.3 goals per game (219 in 67 games), and the Hurricanes concede 2.4 (154 in 65).

In terms of goal differential, Carolina is +61 on the season (fourth in league).

Washington is +30 overall in terms of goals this season, 10th in the NHL.

The Capitals have conceded 36 goals while short-handed (killing off 80.3% of penalties), and the Hurricanes have scored 47 power-play goals (successful on 25% of opportunities).

The Capitals have scored 39 power-play goals (on 19.4% of opportunities, 20th in NHL), and short-handed the Hurricanes have conceded 25 (killing off 88.8% of penalties, first in league).

Carolina Impact Players

Sebastian Aho is one of Carolina's leading contributors (64 total points), having collected 28 goals and 36 assists.

Andrei Svechnikov has 25 goals and 32 assists to total 57 points (0.9 per game).

Teuvo Teravainen's season total of 51 points has come from 16 goals and 35 assists.

Frederik Andersen has conceded 90 goals (2.1 goals against average) and racked up 1133 saves with a .926 save percentage (third-best in the league).

Hurricanes Injuries: Jordan Martinook: Out (Undisclosed), Jake Gardiner: Out (Hip/back)

Washington Impact Players

Alex Ovechkin has collected 42 goals and 37 assists in 65 games for Washington, good for 79 points.

Evgeny Kuznetsov is one of the impact players on offense for Washington with 65 total points (1.0 per game), with 22 goals and 43 assists in 64 games.

John Carlson's 11 goals and 44 assists add up to 55 points this season.

Ilya Samsonov has played 35 games this season, conceding 93 goals (3.0 goals against average) with 831 saves and an .899 save percentage (42nd in the league).

Capitals Injuries: Nic Dowd: Day To Day (Upper-body), Carl Hagelin: Out (Eye)

