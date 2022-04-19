Washington Capitals vs. Colorado Avalanche: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/18/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Washington Capitals vs. Colorado Avalanche: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 27, 2022; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Members of the Colorado Avalanche celebrate a goal scored by center Nazem Kadri (91) in the third period against the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: David Berding-USA TODAY Sports

The Colorado Avalanche (55-14-6) host the Washington Capitals (42-23-10) at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado on April 18, 2022, starting at 9:00 PM ET. The Avalanche are first in the Western Conference and the Capitals are eighth in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Colorado vs. Washington

Colorado and Washington Stats

  • The Avalanche score 3.9 goals per game (290 in 75 games), and the Capitals concede 3.0 (221 in 75).
  • The Capitals are eighth in the NHL in goals scored per game (3.4), and the Avalanche are sixth in goals conceded (2.7).
  • Colorado has a +85 goal differential on the season, second in the league.
  • Washington is 10th in the league in terms of goal differential, at +34.
  • The Capitals have conceded 38 goals while short-handed (killing off 81.8% of penalties), and the Avalanche have scored 66 power-play goals (successful on 26.2% of opportunities).
  • The Capitals have scored 45 power-play goals (successful on 19.5% of opportunities), and the Avalanche have conceded 45 goals while short-handed (killing off 79.2% of penalties).

Washington Impact Players

  • Alex Ovechkin has scored 47 goals (0.6 per game) and put up 40 assists (0.5 per game), contributing to the Washington offense with 87 total points (1.2 per game). He averages 4.3 shots per game, shooting 14.8%.
  • Evgeny Kuznetsov is one of the impact players on offense for Washington with 74 total points (1.0 per game), with 23 goals and 51 assists in 72 games.
  • Washington's John Carlson is among the top offensive players on the team with 67 total points (15 goals and 52 assists).
  • Vitek Vanecek has given up 95 goals (2.7 goals against average) and collected 947 saves with a .909 save percentage (27th in the league).

Capitals Injuries: Dmitry Orlov: Day To Day (Lower Body), Carl Hagelin: Out (Eye)

Colorado Impact Players

  • Mikko Rantanen is Colorado's leading contributor with 91 points. He has 36 goals and 55 assists this season.
  • Nathan MacKinnon has picked up 84 points (1.4 per game), scoring 31 goals and adding 53 assists.
  • Nazem Kadri has 83 total points for Colorado, with 26 goals and 57 assists.
  • Darcy Kuemper has conceded 119 goals (2.4 goals against average) and racked up 1469 saves with a .925 save percentage (third-best in the league).

Avalanche Injuries: Nazem Kadri: Out (Upper-body), Gabriel Landeskog: Out (Knee), Ryan Murray: Out (Hand/Wrist), Devon Toews: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Andrew Cogliano: Day To Day (Undisclosed)

Avalanche Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/AwayMoneyline

4/13/2022

Kings

W 9-3

Home

-279

4/14/2022

Devils

W 3-1

Home

-281

4/16/2022

Hurricanes

W 7-4

Home

-139

4/18/2022

Capitals

-

Home

-200

4/20/2022

Kraken

-

Away

-

4/22/2022

Oilers

-

Away

-

4/24/2022

Jets

-

Away

-

Capitals Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/AwayMoneyline

4/12/2022

Flyers

W 9-2

Home

-255

4/14/2022

Maple Leafs

L 7-3

Away

+155

4/16/2022

Canadiens

W 8-4

Away

-277

4/18/2022

Avalanche

-

Away

+168

4/20/2022

Golden Knights

-

Away

-

4/22/2022

Coyotes

-

Away

-

4/24/2022

Maple Leafs

-

Home

-

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
18
2022

Washington Capitals at Colorado Avalanche

TV CHANNEL: NHL Network
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

