Washington Capitals vs. Colorado Avalanche: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/18/2022

The Colorado Avalanche (55-14-6) host the Washington Capitals (42-23-10) at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado on April 18, 2022, starting at 9:00 PM ET. The Avalanche are first in the Western Conference and the Capitals are eighth in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Colorado vs. Washington

Game Day: Monday, April 18, 2022

Monday, April 18, 2022 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: NHL Network

NHL Network Arena: Ball Arena

Colorado and Washington Stats

The Avalanche score 3.9 goals per game (290 in 75 games), and the Capitals concede 3.0 (221 in 75).

The Capitals are eighth in the NHL in goals scored per game (3.4), and the Avalanche are sixth in goals conceded (2.7).

Colorado has a +85 goal differential on the season, second in the league.

Washington is 10th in the league in terms of goal differential, at +34.

The Capitals have conceded 38 goals while short-handed (killing off 81.8% of penalties), and the Avalanche have scored 66 power-play goals (successful on 26.2% of opportunities).

The Capitals have scored 45 power-play goals (successful on 19.5% of opportunities), and the Avalanche have conceded 45 goals while short-handed (killing off 79.2% of penalties).

Washington Impact Players

Alex Ovechkin has scored 47 goals (0.6 per game) and put up 40 assists (0.5 per game), contributing to the Washington offense with 87 total points (1.2 per game). He averages 4.3 shots per game, shooting 14.8%.

Evgeny Kuznetsov is one of the impact players on offense for Washington with 74 total points (1.0 per game), with 23 goals and 51 assists in 72 games.

Washington's John Carlson is among the top offensive players on the team with 67 total points (15 goals and 52 assists).

Vitek Vanecek has given up 95 goals (2.7 goals against average) and collected 947 saves with a .909 save percentage (27th in the league).

Capitals Injuries: Dmitry Orlov: Day To Day (Lower Body), Carl Hagelin: Out (Eye)

Colorado Impact Players

Mikko Rantanen is Colorado's leading contributor with 91 points. He has 36 goals and 55 assists this season.

Nathan MacKinnon has picked up 84 points (1.4 per game), scoring 31 goals and adding 53 assists.

Nazem Kadri has 83 total points for Colorado, with 26 goals and 57 assists.

Darcy Kuemper has conceded 119 goals (2.4 goals against average) and racked up 1469 saves with a .925 save percentage (third-best in the league).

Avalanche Injuries: Nazem Kadri: Out (Upper-body), Gabriel Landeskog: Out (Knee), Ryan Murray: Out (Hand/Wrist), Devon Toews: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Andrew Cogliano: Day To Day (Undisclosed)

Avalanche Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 4/13/2022 Kings W 9-3 Home -279 4/14/2022 Devils W 3-1 Home -281 4/16/2022 Hurricanes W 7-4 Home -139 4/18/2022 Capitals - Home -200 4/20/2022 Kraken - Away - 4/22/2022 Oilers - Away - 4/24/2022 Jets - Away -

Capitals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 4/12/2022 Flyers W 9-2 Home -255 4/14/2022 Maple Leafs L 7-3 Away +155 4/16/2022 Canadiens W 8-4 Away -277 4/18/2022 Avalanche - Away +168 4/20/2022 Golden Knights - Away - 4/22/2022 Coyotes - Away - 4/24/2022 Maple Leafs - Home -

