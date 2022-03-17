Washington Capitals vs. Columbus Blue Jackets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/17/2022

How to Watch Washington Capitals vs. Columbus Blue Jackets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 16, 2022; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; Columbus Blue Jackets right wing Oliver Bjorkstrand (28) skates off after being checked by Ottawa Senators left wing Austin Watson (16) in the third period at the Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Capitals (33-18-10) visit the Columbus Blue Jackets (31-27-3) at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio on March 17, 2022, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Capitals rank eighth with 76 points and the Blue Jackets are ninth with 65 points in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Columbus vs. Washington

Game Day: Thursday, March 17, 2022

7:00 PM ET

NBC Sports Networks

Nationwide Arena

Betting Information for Washington vs. Columbus

Favorite Spread Total Capitals -1.5 6.5

Washington and Columbus Stats

The Capitals are 11th in the league in goals scored per game (3.2), and the Blue Jackets are 30th in goals allowed (3.6).

The Blue Jackets are 10th in the league in goals scored per game (3.3), and the Capitals are 10th in goals allowed (2.8).

In terms of goal differential, Washington is +28 on the season (ninth in league).

Columbus is 22nd in the NHL in goal differential, at -22 (-0.4 per game).

On the power play, the Capitals have scored 33 goals (on 18.0% of opportunities, 24th in NHL), and short-handed the Blue Jackets have conceded 35 (killing off 80.0% of penalties, 16th in league).

The Capitals have conceded 32 goals while short-handed (killing off 80.7% of penalties), and the Blue Jackets have scored 28 power-play goals (successful on 18.1% of opportunities).

Columbus Impact Players

Oliver Bjorkstrand's 21 goals and 24 assists in 59 games for Columbus add up to 45 total points on the season.

Patrik Laine has amassed 45 points this season, with 23 goals and 22 assists.

Boone Jenner has earned 23 goals on the season, adding 21 assists.

Elvis Merzlikins has a .904 save percentage (35th in the league). He has 1172 saves, and has conceded 125 goals (3.4 goals against average).

Blue Jackets Injuries: Boone Jenner: Out (Lower Back), Daniil Tarasov: Out For Season (Hip), Adam Boqvist: Out (Upper Body), Alexandre Texier: Out (Finger)

Washington Impact Players

Alex Ovechkin has been a top contributor on Washington this season, with 73 points in 59 games.

Evgeny Kuznetsov has racked up 59 points (1.0 per game), scoring 19 goals and adding 40 assists.

John Carlson has 49 total points for Washington, with 10 goals and 39 assists.

Vitek Vanecek has allowed 65 goals (2.36 goals against average) and racked up 722 saves.

Capitals Injuries: Carl Hagelin: Out (Eye), Joe Snively: Out (Upper Body), Lars Eller: Out (COVID-19)

