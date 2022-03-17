Washington Capitals vs. Columbus Blue Jackets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/17/2022

How to Watch Washington Capitals vs. Columbus Blue Jackets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Washington Capitals (33-18-10) visit the Columbus Blue Jackets (31-27-3) at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio on March 17, 2022, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Capitals rank eighth with 76 points and the Blue Jackets are ninth with 65 points in the Eastern Conference.
How to Watch Columbus vs. Washington
- Game Day: Thursday, March 17, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Arena: Nationwide Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Washington vs. Columbus
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Capitals
-1.5
6.5
Washington and Columbus Stats
- The Capitals are 11th in the league in goals scored per game (3.2), and the Blue Jackets are 30th in goals allowed (3.6).
- The Blue Jackets are 10th in the league in goals scored per game (3.3), and the Capitals are 10th in goals allowed (2.8).
- In terms of goal differential, Washington is +28 on the season (ninth in league).
- Columbus is 22nd in the NHL in goal differential, at -22 (-0.4 per game).
- On the power play, the Capitals have scored 33 goals (on 18.0% of opportunities, 24th in NHL), and short-handed the Blue Jackets have conceded 35 (killing off 80.0% of penalties, 16th in league).
- The Capitals have conceded 32 goals while short-handed (killing off 80.7% of penalties), and the Blue Jackets have scored 28 power-play goals (successful on 18.1% of opportunities).
Columbus Impact Players
- Oliver Bjorkstrand's 21 goals and 24 assists in 59 games for Columbus add up to 45 total points on the season.
- Patrik Laine has amassed 45 points this season, with 23 goals and 22 assists.
- Boone Jenner has earned 23 goals on the season, adding 21 assists.
- Elvis Merzlikins has a .904 save percentage (35th in the league). He has 1172 saves, and has conceded 125 goals (3.4 goals against average).
Blue Jackets Injuries: Boone Jenner: Out (Lower Back), Daniil Tarasov: Out For Season (Hip), Adam Boqvist: Out (Upper Body), Alexandre Texier: Out (Finger)
Washington Impact Players
- Alex Ovechkin has been a top contributor on Washington this season, with 73 points in 59 games.
- Evgeny Kuznetsov has racked up 59 points (1.0 per game), scoring 19 goals and adding 40 assists.
- John Carlson has 49 total points for Washington, with 10 goals and 39 assists.
- Vitek Vanecek has allowed 65 goals (2.36 goals against average) and racked up 722 saves.
Capitals Injuries: Carl Hagelin: Out (Eye), Joe Snively: Out (Upper Body), Lars Eller: Out (COVID-19)
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
March
17
2022
Washington Capitals at Columbus Blue Jackets
TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)