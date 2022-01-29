How to Watch Washington Capitals vs. Dallas Stars: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 26, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; San Jose Sharks goaltender James Reimer (47) makes a save on Washington Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov (92) during the second period at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Friday NHL slate includes the Dallas Stars (22-16-2) hosting the Washington Capitals (23-12-9) at American Airlines Center, starting at 9:00 PM ET. The Stars sit in ninth place in the Western Conference with 46 points and the Capitals rank seventh in the Eastern Conference with 55 points.

How to Watch Dallas vs. Washington

Game Day: Friday, January 28, 2022

Friday, January 28, 2022 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Arena: American Airlines Center

Betting Information for Dallas vs. Washington

Favorite Spread Total Stars -1.5 5.5

Dallas and Washington Stats

Washington Impact Players

Alex Ovechkin has totaled 29 goals and 29 assists in 44 games for Washington, good for 58 points.

Evgeny Kuznetsov has collected 41 points this season, with 13 goals and 28 assists.

John Carlson's eight goals and 24 assists add up to 32 points this season.

Ilya Samsonov has played 22 games this season, conceding 58 goals (2.8 goals against average) with 537 saves and a .903 save percentage (31st in the league).

Capitals Injuries: T.J. Oshie: Out (Upper Body), Michal Kempny: Out (Health Protocols), Anthony Mantha: Out (Upper Body), Nick Jensen: Out (Upper Body)

Dallas Impact Players

Joe Pavelski is Dallas' top contributor with 47 points. He has 19 goals and 28 assists this season.

Jason Robertson has racked up 39 points (1.2 per game), scoring 16 goals and adding 23 assists.

Roope Hintz has scored 19 goals and added 17 assists through 38 games for Dallas.

Jake Oettinger has a 2.6 goals against average, and 341 saves. His .909 save percentage ranks 27th in the league.

Stars Injuries: Michael Raffl: Out (Lower-body)

